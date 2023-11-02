Beat the Holiday Hustle: RetailMeNot's Annual Holiday, Cash Back Day, Now Offering 72-hours Of Exclusive Deals and Cash Back From Over 1,000 Retailers

- For the first time, RetailMeNot has extended its Cash Back Day to 72-hours of savings where shoppers can earn money back from thousands of retailers and get a head start on their holiday shopping
- Cash Back Day 2023 features offers from top retailers including Neiman Marcus, Vitamix, Dyson, Sam Edelman, Bose, Urban Outfitters, Nike, Ray-Ban, Spanx and more
- To date, RetailMeNot has paid shoppers nearly $1.3 million from its Cash Back Day events
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis company, is thrilled to kick off its most awaited retail holiday of the year, Cash Back Day. This year, RetailMeNot has extended its annual event to a full three days of savings, bringing even more excitement and opportunity for deals than ever before. Today through November 4th at 11:59pm PT, shoppers can earn money back at hundreds of retailers.
RetailMeNot's fifth annual Cash Back Day offers shoppers up to 30% cash back at thousands of leading retailers including Adidas, Neiman Marcus, Ray-Ban, Fenty Beauty, Dyson, Elf Cosmetics, Ninja Kitchen, Tarte Cosmetics, Expedia, and more. Historically, shoppers earned an average of $18 cash back per order and RetailMeNot has paid out nearly $1.3 million to shoppers throughout their past four Cash Back Day events.
"This year's shopping landscape is evolving with consumers showing a heightened sense of budget consciousness, especially amid the prevailing inflation scenario. This has propelled brands to roll out their holiday promotions earlier than ever," observes Kristin McGrath, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot. "Cash Back Day is the perfect opportunity to maximize your savings ahead of the holiday bustle, plus, our free browser extension, Deal Finder, does the legwork for you, automatically fetching the best promo codes and offers to apply at the click of a button."
Thousands of cash back offers are available starting today, including:
- Academy - 10% Cash Back
- Adidas - 20% Cash Back
- Amazon - 20% Cash Back on Amazon Devices
- Ancestry.com - 20% Cash Back
- Athleta - 12% Cash Back
- Aveda - 14% Cash Back
- Bass Pro Shops - 16% Cash Back
- Bergdorf Goodman - 10% Cash Back
- Best Buy - 10% Cash Back on Top Deals Products (Excludes Apple Products)
- Bloomingdale's - 12% Cash Back
- Booking.com - 12% Cash Back
- Bose - 10% Cash Back
- Cabela's - 16% Cash Back
- Calvin Klein - 10% Cash Back
- Canon - 10% Cash Back
- Carters - Up to 15% Cash Back
- Charlotte Tilbury - 14% Cash Back
- Children's Place - 8% Cash Back
- Clinique - 16% Cash Back
- Columbia - 10% Cash Back
- Crocs - 10% Cash Back
- CVS - 20% Cash Back
- Dermstore - 10% Cash Back
- Dr. Martens - 12% Cash Back
- Dyson - 8% Cash Back
- Elf Cosmetics - 10% Cash Back
- Expedia - 10% Cash Back
- Faherty - 8% Cash Back
- Fenty Beauty - 10% Cash Back
- Gap - 10% Cash Back
- Glossier - 14% Cash Back
- GNC - 16% Cash Back
- Groupon - 14% Cash Back
- HOKA - 6% Cash Back
- Hotels.com - 12% Cash Back
- Hotwire - 12% Cash Back on Hot Rate Hotel and Car Bookings
- HSN.com - 20% Cash Back
- iRobot - 20% Cash Back
- IT Cosmetics - 10% Cash Back
- Kerastase - 10% Cash Back
- Keurig - 10% Cash Back
- Kiehl's - 10% Cash Back
- LG - 20% Cash Back
- L'Occitane - 20% Cash Back
- Lowe's - 8% Cash Back
- Mac Cosmetics - 20% Cash Back
- Macy's - 15% Cash Back
- Madewell - 10% Cash Back
- Nasty Gal US - 20% Cash Back
- Neiman Marcus - 7% Cash Back (excluding beauty)
- NEST New York - 16% Cash Back
- Nike - 10% Cash Back
- Ninja Kitchen - 10% Cash Back
- Oakley - 10% Cash Back
- Old Navy - 10% Cash Back
- Philosophy - 10% Cash Back
- PrettyLittleThing - 20% Cash Back
- Princess Polly - 10% Cash Back
- Quay Australia - 18% Cash Back
- Ray-Ban - 10% Cash Back
- Reebok - 30% Cash Back
- Sam Edelman - 10% Cash Back
- Samsung - 12% Cash Back
- Shark - 10% Cash Back
- Spanx - 10% Cash Back
- Stuart Weitzman - 12% Cash Back
- Sunglass Hut - 10% Cash Back
- Target - 3% Cash Back
- Tarte Cosmetics - 20% Cash Back
- The Honest Company - 14% Cash Back
- Travelocity - 10% Cash Back
- UGG - 10% Cash Back
- Urban Outfitters - 20% Cash Back
- Viator - 16% Cash Back
- Victoria's Secret - 20% Cash Back
- Vitamix - 9% Cash Back
- Walmart - 6% Cash Back
- White Fox - 20% Cash Back
To take advantage of these deals, simply log in or create an account at RetailMeNot, choose and activate an offer, and make the purchase on the retailer's site as usual. Shoppers will receive their Cash Back reward in their RetailMeNot account within 45 days, after which they can transfer the funds via Venmo or PayPal to get money back in their pockets just in time for any last-minute holiday purchases. For even more savings this Cash Back Day, shoppers can also download the RetailMeNot Deal Finder browser extension, with access to exclusive Cash Back offers for Deal Finder users during the savings event.
To learn more, please visit https://www.retailmenot.com/cashback.
About RetailMeNot: RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/ or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.
About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
