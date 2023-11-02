FOURTEENTH EDITION OF BEST LAW FIRMS® ANNOUNCED FOR 2024

Best Law Firms® Independent Rankings Highlight Top Firms in the Industry Today and Key Trends Driving Successful Firms Toward the Future

AUGUSTA, Ga., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected Purely Peer Review® research and accolades company in the legal profession, today announced the release of the 14th edition of the United States Best Law Firms® rankings. This year's rankings mark the first year that Best Lawyers has released the bellwether listings independently on a dedicated website: www.bestlawfirms.com. They also highlight a new strategic direction for Best Law Firms as the company expands across additional categories and geographic regions.

14th Edition of Best Law Firms is Available on www.bestlawfirms.com. (PRNewswire)

The 14th edition Best Law Firms® rankings are the first to be launched independently on www.bestlawfirms.com

The 2024 rankings are based on Best Law Firms' proven methodology that relies on qualitative and quantitative data on legal skillset, achievements and client successes collected through a submission process managed by Best Lawyers. This year's edition awarded national Best Law Firms recognitions to 2,202 firms and 16,324 firms received Best Law Firms regional recognitions. In addition, 64 firms leading the charge earned the distinguished "Law Firm of the Year" designation across the 75 nationally ranked practice areas.

"These rankings – our first independently published rankings and 14th edition – serve as a true North Star for the industry," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "We know that the legal profession–like so many industries today–is undergoing a transformation led by proliferating technology, global demands and evolving social norms. Through these rankings, we can not only identify the gamechangers for law firms today, but also focus on key issues such as integrating AI and addressing DE&I that are positioning them and the profession for future success."

The 2024 rankings, which are distributed to more than 30,000 C-Suite and in-house counsel through our standalone publication, were evaluated from the largest participation pool to date, which incorporate more than 97,000 client submissions, more than 2.8 million Best Law Firms votes on ballots and more than 13.7 million evaluations of more than 23,000 firms. The rankings highlight a unique combination of high-quality law practices and the full breadth of legal expertise that has always been differentiated by the credibility and transparent rankings process developed by Best Lawyers.

The 2024 Best Law Firms rankings can be accessed at www.bestlawfirms.com.

ABOUT BEST LAW FIRMS®

Debuted in 2010, Best Law Firms® is the most credible rankings of exceptional law firms, rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metro-based scale.

The Best Law Firms research methodology includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

Best Law Firm's time-tested reputation and a future-focused commitment to innovation provides legal professionals with an elevated stature, validation and confidence that comes from being part of, and working with, a Best Law Firms honored practice.

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS®

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and accolades company in the legal profession. Our data is a trusted resource and valued reference for legal professionals and the clients and business partners they serve. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

CONTACT:

Lars Weborg, Senior Manager of Public Relations

marketing@bestlawyers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Lawyers