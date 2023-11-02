Phillips 66® Continues Bedlam Series Partnership with Dustin Lynch's Free Pre-Game Concert Celebrating Rivalry and Debut of Phillips 66® GO GO GO Campaign

Dustin Lynch takes center stage before the highly anticipated final Big 12 rivalry game between The University of Oklahoma at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the college football season reaches its peak, Phillips 66® proudly sponsors the Bedlam Series, with the game being the final Big 12 tussle between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State due to conference re-alignment.

GOKLAHOMA Pre-Game Concert with Dustin Lynch: Saturday, Nov. 4.

Bedlam will kick off with an electrifying performance by country music sensation Dustin Lynch, firing up the crowd with a game day concert sponsored by Phillips 66®. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, at 12:30 pm CT in front of the Sherman Smith Indoor Practice Facility, also known as the Hall of Fame Block Party, welcoming football enthusiasts and country music lovers regardless of their team allegiance. Best of all, the concert is free to everyone.

This weekend also marks the kickoff of the Phillips 66® GO GO GO campaign aimed at sparking the spirit of movement, excitement, and momentum in people's lives. GO GO GO highlights how Phillips 66 fuels more than just cars. Phillips 66® fuels all the 'GO' in consumers' lives.

"As we bid farewell to the incredible Bedlam rivalry, we feel privileged to sponsor both the Dustin Lynch concert and the game itself," said John Field, head of brand marketing for Phillips 66®. "With a strong presence in Oklahoma, we recognize the importance of this storied competition. We take great pride in fueling the student-athletes and fans who have made this rivalry so memorable."

Marking the final showdown in the Bedlam college football series due to the Big 12 conference reshuffle, the Phillips 66®Bedlam Series football game takes place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. CT, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

About Phillips 66® Fuel

Phillips 66® (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safety and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 6,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

