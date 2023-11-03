Aplos Medical Achieves a Major Milestone in GERD Treatment with Omega PF™

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aplos Medical (formerly CT Resources), developer of the next generation Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) treatment, proudly announces the successful first implantation of its revolutionary Omega PF™ device. The groundbreaking procedure took place in August 2023 at Dell Medical Center of University of Texas at Austin, performed by Dr. Tripp Buckley, a globally recognized expert in GERD surgical treatments. The patient is doing well and pleased with the outcome.

"While Nissen fundoplication offers favorable surgical outcomes in experienced hands, the Omega device stands out for its promise of a simpler and swifter procedure, significantly reducing potential complications and side-effects," Dr. Buckley said.

Surgeons have been treating GERD, or acid reflux, for more than 80 years. Traditional surgical treatments have their limitations, primarily focused on addressing reflux while causing bothersome side effects. Although esophageal restriction proves effective in stopping reflux, it unfortunately leads to dysphagia, as it equally restricts swallowing.

The Omega PF™ device heralds a paradigm shift in GERD treatment. Being the first of its kind, the device seamlessly combines a dual-modality treatment; it not only controls reflux but ensures a natural, uncompromised swallowing process for the patient. This simple laparoscopic implant procedure can be easily replicated by any qualified surgeons. Once verified in clinical studies, the Omega PF™ will both represent a groundbreaking GERD treatment to benefit patients, surgeons, and payers – while setting a new standard of care in this field and representing the turning point in GERD treatments.

"We are delighted by this monumental achievement, performed by Dr. Buckley and his team," Aplos Medical President and CEO Dr. Claude Tihon said. "The simple Omega PF™ device is designed to mitigate common issues seen with current GERD treatments. We look forward to further progress being made toward our ultimate goal of benefitting millions of individuals suffering from acid reflux."

Aplos Medical is working with key opinion leaders to develop Omega PF™ to help healthcare professionals perform at a higher level and enhance patient experience. The Omega PF™ device will revolutionize the treatment of GERD. The clinical feasibility study is supported by our third National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)/National Institute of Health (NIH) SBIR grant. Click here to learn more about the clinical feasibility study: NCT04793035.

