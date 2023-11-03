NATIONAL CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL HIRES LINK STRATEGIC PARTNERS TO MANAGE 2024 MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cherry Blossom Festival has chosen LINK Strategic Partners, a DC-based social impact firm to lead public and media relations for the organization.

LINK Strategic Partners, a leading strategic communications and community engagement agency with a strong track record of success in the tourism, cultural and nonprofit sectors, will provide comprehensive PR services to support the Festival's mission of celebrating the arrival of spring.

"With LINK as our partner, the National Cherry Blossom Festival aims to strengthen its communications strategies and promote the Festival's cultural and historical significance," said Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of National Cherry Blossom Festival. "We have enjoyed working with their team in past projects, and we look forward to continuing our work together through this engagement."

"Washington, DC, is our hometown, so we couldn't be prouder to support this incredible springtime tradition," said Michael Akin, LINK president. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our agency's values and expertise, and we look forward to helping the Festival connect with more people and communities."

For more information about LINK Strategic Partners, visit www.linksp.com.

About the National Cherry Blossom Festival

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the world's great celebrations of spring. The 2024 Festival, March 20-April 14, will include four weeks of events featuring diverse and creative programming promoting traditional and contemporary arts and culture, natural beauty, and community spirit. Visit NationalCherryBlossomFestival.org or call 877.44.BLOOM (877.442.5666) for more information. Get the latest updates via email, and be sure to follow the Festival on Facebook (@CherryBlossomFestival), Instagram (@CherryBlossFest), Twitter (@CherryBlossFest) and YouTube (@CherryBlossFest).

About LINK Strategic Partners

LINK Strategic Partners is a strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and social impact consulting firm proudly based in Washington, D.C. In the past 10 years, LINK has expanded from a small local shop to a dynamic firm with hundreds of local, regional, national, and international clients. Our world-class and diverse team of professionals ranges from 17 to 95 years of age and lead our teams in D.C., Phoenix, St. Louis, Atlanta, New York, and Manchester, England. Over 65% of Team LINK identifies as women, and nearly 70% are people of color, reflecting LINK's foundational commitment to be "in and of" the communities we serve. LINK's mission-driven work includes thousands of hours of pro and low bono work with community partners. Visit www.linksp.com.

