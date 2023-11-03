Treehouse Acquires Origins to Expand Into NFT Analytics

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse , a Web3 company transforming digital assets data into actionable insights for professional investors and institutions, announced the intellectual property (IP) acquisition of Origins Analytics to bolster its non-fungible token (NFT) product offering.

Treehouse acquires Origins Analytics to foray into NFT analytics (PRNewswire)

Origins, an enterprise-grade NFT analytics platform, raised US$4M in 2022 and had a robust community of 10,000+ users. The company's software utilizes both on- and off-chain data to enable experienced NFT traders, protocols, and game studios to make informed decisions.

With this acquisition, Origins' founding team will join Treehouse to integrate Origins' technology into its product suite, offering Treehouse clients access to popular tools such as:

AlphaStream: A live algorithmically tagged NFT wallet notification system

NFT Analytics Bots: Command-based generated NFT market analytics

NFT Wallet Profiling Application Programming Interface (API).

These tools will help Hyperion users understand and analyze NFT trading volumes, social sentiment, holder behavior, and more to make better NFT trading and collector decisions.

The acquisition comes amidst a bear market and increasing consolidation in the space—a testament to Treehouse's commitment to Web3 analytics. The firm last raised US$18M in its seed round in 2021 from leading venture capital (VC) and strategic investors, including Lightspeed, MassMutual, Binance, Mirana, LeadBlock, Jump, GSR, Wintermute, and more. With a strong balance sheet, the company is currently assessing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities in its mission to become "The Most Comprehensive Digital Asset Analytics Platform."

"Treehouse is excited to make this move into NFT analytics. This strategic acquisition underscores our commitment to our clients, many of whom have NFT exposures. Our team is gearing up to integrate Origins' system into our flagship product, Hyperion, confident that its technology aligns with our users' needs and paves the way for us to serve the wider NFT community. Despite the bear market, Treehouse is expanding and is actively looking to acquire synergetic businesses,'' said Brandon Goh, CEO of Treehouse.

David Toh, Partner at Mirana Ventures, said, "We are proud to support Treehouse in their mission to lay the foundation for deep analytics for the future of a connected, interoperable, and increasingly complex Web3 ecosystem. The combination of Treehouse's flagship platform, Hyperion, and Origins' will be game-changing for the industry."

About Treehouse

Treehouse is a digital assets data firm focused on institutional-grade portfolio, protocol, and market analytics. The company is headquartered in Singapore and backed by traditional VC and Web3 firms such as Mirana Ventures, Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures, Binance, LeadBlock Partners, Global Founders Capital, Jump Capital, Wintermute, GSR, Coinhako, Bitpanda, Pintu, AlphaLab Capital, Pulsar Trading, Portofino, senior executives from the SoftBank Vision Fund, and more.

Hyperion, the company's flagship product is the most comprehensive portfolio management and markets intelligence platform that provides institutional investors and professional traders with full control of their digital assets. Featuring a selection of 30+ portfolio and market widgets for personalized dashboard visualizations, the platform redefines how finance professionals monitor movements in the cryptocurrency space and analyze their portfolio risk and performance.

Visit www.treehouse.finance to learn more about Treehouse.

