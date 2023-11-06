CLARINS X MALIBU FOUNDATION HOST REPLANT LOVE 2023, PLANTING THE FIRST MICRO FOREST IN THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige French beauty brand Clarins, in partnership with The Malibu Foundation, joined forces again for the fourth annual community Replant Love event with the mission to plant the first micro forest in the Santa Monica Mountains to restore the local biodiversity lost in the Woosley Fire in 2018. Supported by California Climate Action Corps, more than 150 volunteers planted at De Anza Park to reach the Clarins x Malibu Foundation's goal.

With already over 21,000 trees planted over the four years (a record in the Santa Monica Mountains), this year's edition pushes the sustainability vision with a micro forest inspired by the Miyawaki method, which mimics nature, increasing survivability, cooperation, and competition, leading to faster growing plants, increased biodiversity, and less dependence on water. The micro forest planted included a total of 500 curated, new plants and is the second in Los Angeles County. It also serves as a seed bank, leading to additional local micro forests to be planted, including three funded by Clarins.

Benefits of a micro forest:

Remediate soil

Conserve water

Improved carbon sequestration

Increased biodiversity, including native insects and animals moving back into the forest

Supports the food web, from providing appropriate food for native species

Becomes self-managing after 2 years

Provides shade and reduces heat in the area

Refuge for wildlife

Replant Love has built an engaged community over the past four years, including many influential voices, who season after season help spread the word —including friend of the foundation Orlando Bloom, and locally based personalities Indy Srinath, Paris Brosnan, Daniela Lawson Osorio, Talia Jackson, Armani Jackson, Holly Ramsay, Jenny Watwood, Mariama Diallo, Alex Lee Aillon, Ari Fournier, and Renee Murden.

De Anza Park

Ignited on November 8, 2018, the Woolsey Fire destroyed 88% of the Santa Monica Mountains, impacting nearly 97,000 acres, and devastated the cities and towns in the region, including Calabasas. Since then, the area became overrun with over 300 non-native, highly flammable, invasive plant species that are pushing out native vegetation.

ABOUT CLARINS

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2024. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet—more than 756,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and FEED—more than 41 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2023.

ABOUT THE MALIBU FOUNDATION

Malibu Foundation was created to support the community of Malibu and its neighbors as they work to rebuild after the Woolsey Fire. Malibu Foundation has been launched by members of the community including Miley Cyrus, the Happy Hippie Foundation, Liam Hemsworth, Evelin Weber, Alice Bamford, Ann Eysenring, Joe Flanigan, Rory Kennedy, Kelly Meyer, Juliet de Baubigny‏, Trevor Neilson and others. The foundation will support programs in communities impacted by the Woolsey Fire including Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, West Hills, Calabasas, Malibu and other areas. The three primary areas of focus are emergency relief assistance to people who have demonstrated financial need in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire, community rebuilding, and wildfire prevention and climate change resilience.

