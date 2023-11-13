GIVE THE GIFT OF LUXURY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH GEORGE DICKEL'S EXCLUSIVE NEW OFFERING - DICKEL BOURBON AGED 18 YEARS

George Dickel follows its award-winning Dickel Bourbon release with ultra-rare, 18-Year-Old liquid

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2021, George Dickel made a name for itself in the Bourbon category, introducing Dickel Bourbon – a permanent offering aged 8 years – to the market as an outstanding bourbon for an outstanding price. Following the success of the inaugural variant, the brand is paying homage to the award-winning liquid with an incredibly rare, luxurious new offering - Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years.

The award-winning Dickel Bourbon was first released to provide a home to the mature whiskies at the distillery that leaned more into traditional bourbon notes. Now, Director of George Dickel & Luxury Whiskey, Nicole Austin, is showcasing more of this exceptional product with the release of Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years, a refined blend perfect for bourbon lovers.

"We created Dickel Bourbon to give people an approachable and balanced bourbon that is high-quality and complex in flavor," said Austin. "I loved the idea of building upon that craftsmanship of our mature whisky and creating something with that same traditional feel, and also more premium. I'm excited for people to try Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years because it's a rare and beautifully aged whisky, but still exhibits a surprising brightness and wide range of complexity that is not often found in American Whiskies of this age."

The new Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years is a highly limited, small-batch bourbon that has been aged in charred oak barrels and blended to perfection. Hailing from the quiet hills of Cascade Hollow, the long aging process in our single-story rickhouses imparted Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years with mellow yet complex flavors including deep notes of crème brulée and stone fruit. At 90 proof (45% ABV), this sophisticated bourbon is best enjoyed neat or over a large ice cube. The liquid was blended to capture the tradition of excellence started by George A. Dickel more than a century ago, making for an excellent gift for the rare bourbon collector in your life.

Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years was officially unveiled at the historic Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. to both national and local media earlier this month. Guests were treated to an exclusive, first-tasting of the new release and a private performance from the acclaimed husband-and-wife duo - The War and Treaty - who debuted their new song "Mr. Fun" off of their upcoming album and sang their hits "Lover's Game" and "Set My Soul On Fire".

The debut of Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years follows the heels of George Dickel being awarded Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Awards 2023 Spirit Brand of the Year . Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards celebrates the innovation of the individuals and companies that have significantly contributed to the success of the wine and alcohol beverage world.1

Like the other variants in the George Dickel portfolio, Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. Just in time for the holiday season, consumers can find Dickel Bourbon Aged 18 Years rolling out in select markets across the US for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $510.

As we celebrate the holidays, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

About George Dickel

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

1 Wine Enthusiast, "Wine Star Awards" October 25, 2023, https://www.wineenthusiast.com/category/culture/industry-news/wine-star-awards/ .

