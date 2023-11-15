KDx Diagnostics Inc. announces distribution partnerships in Europe and Middle East for URO17® NON-INVASIVE Urine Test for Bladder Cancer

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KDx Diagnostics inc. is announcing the partnership with leading distributors in the Middle East & Europe serves as a testament to KDx Diagnostics' dedication to expanding its global presence. The URO17® Bladder Cancer Test has already made significant strides in improving the diagnostic process for bladder cancer in the United States, and now, we are excited to extend our reach to patients and healthcare providers across Europe and the Middle East.

The URO17Ò test, known for its exceptional sensitivity and specificity, has been in clinical use as a CE-IVD test outside the United States. With these new collaborations, KDx is strengthening its presence across Europe, ensuring that healthcare providers and patients have easy access to this groundbreaking diagnostic tool.

Our newly recognized distribution partners include:

Gulf Pharmacy, Serving the needs of healthcare professionals in MENA region.

"KDx and Gulf Pharmacy partnership is to bring about change in the bladder cancer screening and testing and to bring Innovation into the country and save more patient lives", said Mr. Parag Jhavar, Deputy General Manager. Gulf Pharmacy is based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and it has been established since 1945. The maturing Gulf Pharmacy business offers a total solution in healthcare design, equipment, service, and support.

Clinomics, Covering Hungry and other European countries in the region.

"Through a strategic alliance with KDx, we aim to bolster our mission of providing accessible and advanced technologies to medical professionals, healthcare institutions, and patients with a specific focus on introducing the highly specific and sensitive URO17 bladder cancer test." Said Péter Csikota, COO at Clinomics Europe. Clinomics Europe was founded in June 2021 in Budapest, Hungary, as the first EU subsidiary of South Korea's Clinomics Inc., a pioneer in liquid biopsy R&D. Our multiomics-oriented medical biotechnology company aims to take precision medicine to the next level by combining liquid biopsy with innovative molecular technologies.

"We are delighted to partner with Gulf Pharmacy and Clinomics. These key players bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the medical device industry, which will further enhance our ability to serve clinicians with easier access to the URO17Ò CE-IVD test, ultimately benefiting patients by enabling earlier detection and timely intervention for bladder cancer," said Sholeh Jahanfard, President and COO at KDx Inc.

About KDx Diagnostics Inc.

Founded in 2017, KDx is developing non-invasive cancer tests to improve early detection and therapy decisions in cancer. The URO17® bladder cancer test developed by KDx may prove to be the most sensitive and specific for bladder cancer developed to date. KDx plans to develop tests based on the same biomarker for other platforms and sample types and expand its product line into other cancer diagnostic tests. URO17® is CE-IVD product outside the U.S., and a research use only product that is currently available as Laboratory Developed Test in the U.S.

Contact:

KDx Diagnostics Inc.

408-628-7715

info@kdxdiagnostics.com

Gulf Pharmacy

Tel: +973 17237407

www.gctbahrain.com

Clinomics Europe Ltd.

+36 30 233 6991

www.clinomics.com

URO17 is a registered trademark of KDx.

