Rescue Retention Rates with Custom Learning Platform: KonnectEd

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leaders at HR Konnect LLC, (Konnect) announced KonnectED a new centralized learning hub to help organizations create stronger, empowered and more invested leaders.

KonnectED provides a virtual experience building talent capabilities while creating a more engaged and agile workforce.

"Learning is a human-centered function that is a crucial part of bringing value to organizations by hiring, training and developing its people," said Jessica Davis, COO at Konnect. "Through KonnectED, organizations can provide a virtual experience building talent capabilities while creating a more engaged and agile workforce."

From self-paced learning courses dedicated to improving leadership skills to legally compliant modules, KonnectED offers hundreds of relevant courses curated in partnership with Konnect's experienced leadership team.

"As the business environment continues to evolve, employee retention is an area of increasing importance for business leaders and our clients are paying attention," said Jamie Viramontes, CEO and Founder at Konnect. Gallup estimates that replacing an employee costs anywhere from one-half to two times that person's salary. "Leaders need easy solutions with quick implementation to track compliance, while simultaneously fostering professional development goals, especially at the manager level."

LinkedIn's 2023 Workplace Learning Report found that 93% of organizations are concerned about employee retention and the number one way to improve retention is by providing learning opportunities. Further, 94% of workers said development opportunities would keep them in a role. Losing good employees is a reality employers are facing at an alarming rate. The need for organizations to invest in a culture of continuous learning with a clear path for career development has never been more important or mutually beneficial. When developing the turnkey solution, Konnect considered businesses of all sizes and stages of growth. Within weeks, an organization can have a customized learning management system launched nationally for its employees. For more information visit: www.hrkonnect.com.

About Konnect:

Konnect offers Fortune 500-level custom HR services to business of all sizes and stages of growth. Empowering entrepreneurs and business leaders with executive expertise, support and tools without the expense of an employee. Konnect brings a people-forward approach to business with a "center of excellence" philosophy driven by the industry's top experts. Unleash the power of connection and maximize your business and people potential. Visit www.hrkonnect.com to learn more.

