Sas Mukherjee joins as the President of Catalyst Solutions

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions, a leader in healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO), technology, and consulting services announces the appointment of Sas Mukherjee as President, starting November 15, 2023. Mukherjee's appointment marks a pivotal step in Catalyst's growth journey, bringing his extensive experience and proven leadership to guide Catalyst through a new era of growth and transformation.

Catalyst Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Catalyst Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Rachel Spilo, CEO & Founder, commented on Mukherjee's experience "Sas is the quintessential leader for Catalyst's next phase. His diverse expertise across healthcare payer, provider, and physician sectors, coupled with his success in roles ranging from Board Member to CEO and CFO roles across a variety of company types, makes him uniquely qualified for this role. Sas's approach to leadership – inclusive, empowering, and focused on nurturing talent and building high-performance teams, aligns perfectly with our culture. His track record in exponential growth and M&A is exactly what Catalyst needs. I could not be happier to have him on board."

Sas Mukherjee shared his vision for Catalyst: "My background in C-level roles, particularly in the private equity space, has shown me that Catalyst embodies the type of platform with marquee clients and differentiated solutions that are highly sought after in the market. I'm impressed with Catalyst's talent and culture, making it a privilege to lead the company into its next chapter. With 25 years of Catalyst's track record of providing expertise in top-tier BPO, technology, and consulting services, we stand at the forefront of the healthcare industry, ready and able to deliver transformative and sustainable solutions."

Mukherjee's career has spanned around the confluence of healthcare/ BPO/ technology services, M&A, transformation, and globalization in private equity portfolio, publicly traded and start-up segments. Select highlights of his career:

Americas Chief Executive at Blackstone portfolio Global BPO Services company - exponential growth in healthcare BPO services and sale to a strategic buyer

Divisional CFO and Head of Strategy & Business Excellence at Kaiser Permanente - setup of Shared Services and Revenue Cycle supporting membership growth and Electronic Medical Record deployment

Managing Director/ Partner at big 4 consulting company - managing a global center of excellence as a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies on transformation, technology implementation and globalization/ outsourcing

CFO at Gainwell Technologies - serving ~60 million Medicaid Members, standing up the company through a carve out, subsequent M&A and synergy savings delivery supporting growth and differentiated solution delivery

CFO and Chief Strategy Officer at York Risk, portfolio company of Onex, Managed Care and Insurance Services company - turnaround and transformation leading to a sale to Carlyle

CFO & Head of Corporate Development at Serco Global Services, Division of FTSE 100 Serco Plc., global BPO Services company - growth, carve out, and sale to Blackstone

Board member at several non-profit and industry organizations

Sought after regular speaker at industry conferences and advisor to analyst firms & institutional investors

About Catalyst Solutions:

For 25 years, Catalyst Solutions has provided business process outsourcing (BPO), technology and consulting services to health and dental plans. Catalyst's payer BPO offering includes fully outsourced and co-sourced enrollment and member services, provider data management, configuration, claims administration, and contact center support. Additionally, Catalyst offers tailored consulting services across health plan strategy, operations, and technology with deep emphasis on opportunities to optimize revenue, reduce costs, and improve outcomes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catalyst Solutions