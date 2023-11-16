DS Core Feature Updates: Smart controlled workflows, excellent patient communication, and advanced collaboration with partners

Dentsply Sirona announces further functions of DS Core offering smooth communication with patients and a unified ordering service. As a cloud-based solution, updates are available directly with the users' next login.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DS Core is an innovative platform that enables users in practices and labs to take full advantage of digital dentistry, supporting dental professionals throughout the entire treatment continuum. DS Core connects devices and services and facilitates seamless collaboration with specialists, partners and labs, while incorporating tools for personalized patient communication.

Enhanced functions for DS Core

Enhanced "Communication Canvas": This tool makes patient communication illustrative and user-friendly. Various patient images can be arranged and displayed side by side on a digital canvas in 2D and 3D, such as X-ray images, photos, or intraoral scans. Annotations in the form of text or freehand drawings can now also be inserted into the canvas. In addition, dentists can share these images with patients, making it easy to communicate and enabling them to make informed decisions about their proposed treatment plan while adhering to GDPR and HIPAA guidelines for privacy-compliant data sharing.

Viewer update: The viewer function in DS Core has been enhanced to support additional data formats such as STL and PLY, making the cloud platform a powerful tool for communication and collaboration also for users employing third-party intraoral scanners.

Unified ordering system: DS Core introduces a function that links dental practices with labs and other service providers. Dentists can either collaborate with their preferred lab via DS Core by inviting them to the platform or discover new specialists offering services tailored to their needs. The ordering system simplifies the process of placing and managing orders. An update to the chat function makes communication very simple while increasing the accessibility of the platform via smartphone. In addition, labs now have the option to export their worksheets as a PDF.

Smart workflows in a cloud-based system

DS Core offers dentists an innovative platform for growth and efficiency, empowering them so they can advance with confidence. Images taken with intraoral scanners and 2D/3D X-ray systems from Dentsply Sirona are automatically uploaded, while third-party data can easily be uploaded manually. In addition, patient data and design files can be managed in a centralized location. For instance, design files for a restoration or a surgical guide can be directly opened from DS Core and transferred to the manufacturing unit (Primemill or Primeprint Solution).

Added value for practices and labs

Users of DS Core have an array of options to choose from to integrate into their daily workflows. Dr. Eugene Lee, a dentist from Sydney, Australia, appreciates this as well: "With DS Core, having my milling machine at one practice and a scanner in the other is no longer a problem. DS Core allows me to send data almost instantaneously between the two, and the ease of use allows either me or my staff to scan and then mill or print, which helps me save time and effort."

Dentists benefit from spending less time organizing the treatment process, allowing them to spend more time with the patient. Labs can save time by having all order data, files and messages efficiently managed on one platform. DS Core is open to data from all intraoral scanners and supports most relevant file formats (e.g., STL, DICOM), allowing labs to work with nearly all customers on a single platform. Dentists and dental technicians do not have to worry about licenses, maintenance or required updates. DS Core software updates run automatically, so users always have access to the latest version and features.*

"With DS Core, Dentsply Sirona offers a cloud solution that is device-independent. Users can access and use the functions from anywhere," explains Max Milz, Group Vice President Connected Technology Solutions at Dentsply Sirona. "It's all in one place, can be controlled intuitively like a smartphone, and can provide great simplification to the IT infrastructure of practices and labs."

For further information, please check the website: https://www.dentsplysirona.com/en/discover/discover-by-brand/ds-core.html

* Requires a monthly paid subscription

