Lumary Shines Bright this Black Friday & Cyber Monday: Unveiling Spectacular Deals on Smart Lighting Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a trailblazer in the realm of smart lighting, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's Black Friday festivities. With years of successful operations on Amazon, Lumary is now set to illuminate the Black Friday web with exclusive deals on its range of smart lighting solutions, including smart recessed lighting, smart outdoor lighting, and commercial lighting.

Lumary Black Friday & Cyber Monday (PRNewswire)

What to Anticipate:

Lumary's Black Friday Extravaganza promises an array of unbeatable discounts on the entire collection of smart lighting products. Whether you're aiming to enhance your living spaces, create an ambiance to your, or elevate your commercial environment, Lumary has curated deals that cater to every discerning customer.

Why Lumary?

Innovative RGBAI Technology: Unique RGBAI technology creates captivating lighting effects and customizes environments to their liking, allowing all users to have a unique lighting experience.

Quality Craftsmanship: Lumary products are crafted with precision and durability in mind. Every detail, from design to construction, reflects a commitment to providing lighting solutions that stand the test of time.

Unmatched Customer Experience: Lumary is not just a brand; it's an experience. Lumary commitment to customer satisfaction goes beyond the sale.

The Products Offer Discounts Up To 60%:

Smart Recessed Lighting: Ultra-thin recessed lights with HDMI sync box, Retrofit LED can lights, Gimbal recessed lights, LED disk lights.

Outdoor Lighting: Permanent outdoor lights, Smart landscape lights, Smart pathway lights, Smart string Lights, Smart wall sconce.

And more smart products: Smart UFO LED high bay light, Smart bird feeder with camera, Smart outlet.

Save the Date:

Lumary's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event kicks off on November 20th and runs through November 27th. This is your perfect opportunity to bring the brilliance of Lumary into your life at an unbeatable price.

Exclusive Updates:

Stay tuned for more exclusive updates and offers on the Lumary website and Amazon Lumary store as the big event approaches. Lumary's Black Friday promises more than just discounts, but experiences that light up your world.

About Lumary

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products. We are a people-oriented company. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers. Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save your time and make your experience more enjoyable.

For more info, please visit the Lumary landing page: https://lumarysmart.com/

Or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lumary-Smart-Lighting-102878658675054/

Or join the Lumary Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lumary



Pingyang Song

lk0086@lumary.tech Media Enquiries:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumary