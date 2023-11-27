SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DocGo Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 26, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention DocGo Inc. ("DocGo") (NASDAQ: DCGO) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 8, 2022 and September 17, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against DocGo includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DocGo's executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services, the very services contemplated by the relocation contract between the Company and New York City; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 26, 2023

Aggrieved DocGo investors only have until December 26, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

