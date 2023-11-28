Giving Tuesday: PAR Pays It Forward, Donates to National Alliance on Mental Illness

LUTZ, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAR, a leading publisher of psychological assessment instruments, has announced the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) as the recipient of its annual donation on behalf of customers. NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. It is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

PAR Pays It Forward, Donates to National Alliance on Mental Illness

"We began our Pay It Forward campaign several years ago as a way to honor the important work our customers do. While we provide our customers with insights and information to assist clients and patients throughout the year, this allows us to support them in a different way," said PAR CEO Kristin Greco. "As a company, we feel so fortunate to be able to pay it forward on behalf of our customers."

PAR surveyed customers throughout the month of November, asking them to select the charity of their choice from a curated list. Most PAR customers are involved in psychological assessment, educational assessment, or mental health work. This year, customers selected NAMI as the organization to receive the $5,000 annual donation.

"NAMI is dedicated to raising awareness and providing support and education on the topic of mental health. This is vitally important work and dovetails with the work we do at PAR," said Greco. "We are grateful to be able to contribute toward that purpose during this year's Pay It Forward initiative."

To learn more about PAR, visit parinc.com. To learn more about NAMI, visit nami.org.

PAR provides innovative assessment solutions to individuals and organizations looking for insight to improve people's lives. Since our founding in 1978, PAR has helped people reach their life potential through scientifically valid assessment solutions in the areas of mental health, human performance, talent, and education.

