AIRBUS Veteran Vanessa McCall Joins ANSER as CHRO

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanessa McCall, former Head of Human Resources for Airbus U.S. commercial business, has been named Chief Human Resources Officer at the research, analysis, and client-side support organization Analytic Services Inc (ANSER).

(PRNewsfoto/ANSER) (PRNewswire)

As a key member of ANSER's senior leadership she will provide alignment between human resources, business strategy, and company values and culture, the not-for-profit company said Monday.

Her key responsibilities will include innovative development, implementation, and advocacy for HR strategies and policies as enablers for business growth and strategy.

McCall held a 13-year career at Airbus that included a variety of increasing senior HR duties. Earlier in her career, she served in human resource roles at Agustawestland America, Merrill Corporation, and NBC Olympics, Inc.

About Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia, and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Belcamp, Maryland. For more information visit: www.anser.org.

Media Contact : Myron Freeman, myron.freeman@anser.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ANSER