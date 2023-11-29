LE DOMAINE is fast becoming one of the year's most-celebrated skincare brands

LE DOMAINE is fast becoming one of the year's most-celebrated skincare brands

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awards and accolades from industry experts just keeping coming for LE DOMAINE Skincare, the luxury skincare collaboration between actor Brad Pitt and Famille Perrin, stewards of the Rhône Valley's Château de Beaucastel Vineyard.

Le Domaine's Award Winning 'The Cream' (PRNewswire)

Gender-neutral and anti-aging, The Cream by Le Domaine Skincare was named "Best Face Moisturizer" at the GQ Grooming Awards—and "Best Moisturizer" at the Glamour Beauty Awards. These two awards underline the cutting-edge formula's efficacy, universality— and luxury.

Other awards Le Domaine has amassed in its inaugural year:

Women's Health 2023 Skincare Award for "Best Hydrating Serum."

Robb Report 2023 Grooming Awards for "Best New Luxury Skincare Brand"

ELLE 2023 Skincare Awards for "Best Natural Anti-Aging Serum"

Created with equal emphasis on science and nature, LE DOMAINE skincare is formulated with grape-derived ingredients from the Château de Beaucastel, including soothing grape water and two exclusive patented active ingredients, GSM10® and ProGR3®. GSM10, an anti-aging compound developed by Pierre-Louis Teissedre, a professor at the University of Bordeaux Institute of Vine and Wine Science, uses upcycled Grenache seeds and the skin of Syrah and Mourvèdre grapes. ProGR3®, created by French scientist and researcher Nicolas Levy, features resveratrol, a potent antioxidant, apigenin from chamomilla flower and catechin from green tea. The ProGR3® reduces the toxicity of progerin, a protein involved in the 12 main mechanisms of cellular aging. The efficacy of these ingredients has been rigorously studied and clinically proven to leave skin softer, more hydrated, and more rejuvenated, with a new radiance.

LE DOMAINE is sold at bluemercury.com , and us.le-domaine.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LE DOMAINE