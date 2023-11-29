USAA Life Insurance Announces New Relationship with Trust & Will

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Life Insurance Company, a leading financial services brand for military members and their families, and Trust & Will, a premier digital estate planning and settlement platform, have announced a strategic relationship to provide discounted estate planning and probate services to their members serving their unique needs.

USAA members will benefit from Trust & Will's streamlined approach to estate planning. Whether creating a will, setting up a trust, or managing an estate, the platform provides efficient, user-friendly tools. Key benefits include:

Exclusive discounts and benefits for USAA members

Priority member support and specialists who understand the unique needs of military families

Legally valid documents designed by attorneys

A secure, intuitive online platform for both estate plans and probate

Swift completion of estate plans

Dedicated educational resources for military members

"Military service members, veterans, and their families face distinctive challenges throughout their financial journey. Their sacrifices for our nation underscore the need for specialized estate planning tools that address their specific circumstances," said Brian Harris, Vice President, Transformation and New Business Ventures at USAA. "In uniting with Trust & Will, USAA can now offer seamless online estate planning solutions alongside our robust suite of financial services. Our members can confidently prepare for the future, knowing their legacy is secure."

"We're honored to collaborate with an esteemed institution like USAA, who've been helping families for more than a century," shared Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "Our shared vision is to empower the brave men and women who serve our country. With this alliance, we're ensuring they have access to comprehensive estate planning resources. It's our way of giving back to those who have given so much."

USAA's commitment to financial wellness is further bolstered with this partnership. The alliance recognizes that while estate planning is crucial, over half of Americans are without a will. Together, USAA and Trust & Will aim to bridge this gap for the military community. USAA will integrate Trust & Will into key experiences where a member may need estate planning services such as acquiring a life insurance policy, updating beneficiaries or settling the estate of a loved one. USAA saw value in Trust & Will even before this relationship, by investing in the company though USAA's Corporate Development team in early 2023.

"As champions for the military community, USAA sees this collaboration as a pivotal step in bolstering our members' financial resilience," continued Harris. "By aligning with Trust & Will, we're amplifying our commitment to guiding our members toward a secure, prosperous future and building on the value of their USAA membership."

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Life insurance and annuities provided by USAA Life Insurance Company, San Antonio, TX and in New York by USAA Life Insurance Company of New York, Highland Falls, NY. All insurance products are subject to state availability, issue limitations and contractual terms and conditions. Each company has sole financial responsibility for its own products.

About Trust and Will

Trust & Will is simplifying estate planning and settlement with attorney-approved, legally valid documents and processes designed to adhere to individual state guidelines. Since 2017, we've helped hundreds of thousands of Trust & Will members leave their legacy with an affordable way to create an estate plan or settle the estate of a loved one. Our platform uses bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC 2 and HIPAA. Trust & Will is a certified B Corporation and is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members, along with several leading financial institutions, who all believe in our mission of helping every family leave their legacy. To learn more, visit trustandwill.com .

