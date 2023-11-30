CNO Financial Group to Present at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on December 5th

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) announced today that Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer, and Paul McDonough, chief financial officer, are scheduled to speak at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 5, at 12:20 p.m. EST, at the Conrad New York Downtown Hotel, in New York.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the investor relations page of the CNO Financial Group's website at https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/120523a_js/?entity=68_HIE2GDJ.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents and more than 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

