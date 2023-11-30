Health Monitor Network® Welcomes Two Industry Sales Leaders as Business Continues to Grow

New hires Courtney Rannacher and David LaMarca join as Senior Sales Directors bringing decades of experience in digital, media and healthcare expertise

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering healthcare communications company Health Monitor Network today announced the appointment of Courtney Rannacher and David LaMarca as Senior Sales Directors. In their roles, Courtney and David will support Health Monitor Network's mission to build brands while empowering patients along all points of care everywhere.

"Courtney and David are the two perfect additions to our growing sales and business development organization, and we couldn't be more excited to have them on board," said Keith Sedlak, Chief Commercial Officer at Health Monitor Network. "These hires are in response to the continued strong demand for the company's customized healthcare marketing solutions. I'm thrilled with these additions of top talent and look forward to their contributions to our continued growth."

Bringing more than 10 years of sales experience, Courtney is passionate about building businesses while providing and consulting on solutions that will have profound impacts for clients. After receiving her B.S. from Bentley University, Courtney held various sales roles at companies like Vibrant Media, Rockerbox, Open Influence and Swoop. In her previous roles, Courtney exceeded goal expectations by 130%, developed sales channels in new territories, launched new products and consistently outperformed annual quotas, specializing in pharma and healthcare.

"I'm excited to be joining the Health Monitor Network team, especially at a time where trusted, quality content is needed more than ever in the healthcare space to support patients and HCPs in bettering health outcomes," said Courtney. "As health data becomes more commoditized and the media landscape becomes more crowded, I'm thrilled to be a part of a company like Health Monitor Network that can reach these audiences at their point of care locations and digitally everywhere."

David brings almost 15 years of digital sales experience specializing in healthcare/CPG/lifestyle verticals. Since earning his B.S. from New York University, David has held sales roles across media companies like Martha Stewart Living, WebMD, Popsugar, Inc., Health.com and Meredith Corporation. David is known for his strategic business thinking, ability to produce impressive sales results, build businesses and his extensive sales and marketing experience.

"Joining a talented sales team in the point of care category with innovative solutions in a highly competitive marketplace is both a thrill and an honor," said David. "I look forward to my future successes with Health Monitor Network."

This announcement is on the heels of Health Monitor Network's recent achievement of earning a Great Place to Work seal for the fourth year, further demonstrating business growth and fostering a company culture that values transparency, initiative, and teamwork.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. For 40 years, our brand has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and trusted to deliver high-value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients.

