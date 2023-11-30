myLaurel Announces Key Strategic Partnerships Further Enhancing Reach to Patients in Need of In-Home, On-Demand Healthcare Service

Programs will serve patients in New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myLaurel™, an on-demand, in-home care company that provides high-acuity care for patients, today announced new strategic partnerships with healthcare service providers ilumed , an ACO REACH program, and ArchCare , a PACE program. These partnerships add to the growing network of healthcare service providers that currently work with myLaurel to provide in-home care that improves the quality of life for thousands of individuals.

"We're transforming the way that healthcare is delivered by providing patients with clinical-level care in the home setting," said Juan Vallarino, CEO of myLaurel. "Our high-acuity in-home services, which have traditionally only been accessible at clinics, reduce the need for acute-care hospital visits. This approach contributes to less stress and improved health outcomes for patients, while lowering costs for both patients and service providers."

myLaurel partners with healthcare service providers such as ilumed and ArchCare to offer in-home services as an extension of benefits. myLaurel's dedicated clinical team has a proven track record of delivering high-quality care, including a 91% treat-at-home rate, a 30% reduction in hospital readmissions, and 90-minute time-to-door.

Dr. Walid Michelen, SVP Clinical Planning & Innovation, Chief Medical Officer at ArchCare, said, "Our top priority is to deliver the best care for our Senior Life PACE program participants which includes avoiding unnecessary hospital visits. myLaurel allows them to be comfortable in their own home and still be secure in knowing that they are being provided high quality care."

"By partnering with myLaurel, our members will have access to high quality care in the comfort of their homes to help avoid unnecessary visits to the ER and hospital and decrease the risk of contracting hospital acquired conditions, which ultimately leads to increased patient and caregiver satisfaction," said Dr. David Priscal, Chief Medical Officer at ilumed.

About ArchCare

ArchCare is the Continuing Care Community of the Archdiocese of New York, and one of the nation's largest and most dynamic Catholic healthcare ministries. ArchCare provides quality care to thousands of people of all faiths through its home and community-based and residential care programs, including their Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) nursing home alternative, adult day care, long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, home care, assisted living, hospice, an acute care specialty hospital and services for people with Huntington's disease, HIV/AIDS, developmental disabilities, and other specialized care needs, such as memory care. Visit archcare.org.

About iLumed

ilumed is an Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access and Community Health (ACO REACH) based out of Jupiter, FL. ilumed grew from over 24,000 beneficiaries across four states in 2022 to over 56,000 beneficiaries across ten states in 2023. We are dedicated to improving the lives of our patients by uniting clinicians with a focus on delivering healthcare with empathy and compassion.

About myLaurel

myLaurel was founded on the idea that there is a better way to deliver higher quality care—by significantly enhancing the patient experience while driving meaningful cost efficiencies. By treating in place, we help patients avoid the conventional acute-care journey from ER to hospital admission to post-acute care, creating dramatic cost savings, reducing the potential for hospital-acquired conditions, and radically improving patient and caregiver experiences.

