ROCK THE BELLS AND FORD 'ROCK THE CAMPUS' AT ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY WITH HOMECOMING ACTIVATION AND NEW YOUTUBE CONTENT SERIES

Hip-Hop artists 2 Chainz and Skooly provided students with an intimate performance accompanied by the school's Marching Hornets.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock The Bells , the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced 'Rock The Campus' presented by Ford. During the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop celebration at Alabama State University on October 8-9, 'Rock The Campus' honored the culture and connection of Hip-Hop and HBCUs.

The Alabama State University's Department of Theatre Arts and its dance theater room was transformed into a Hip-Hop-themed time capsule to capture the impactful role HBCUs play in Hip-Hop. Alabama State alum and Hip-Hop artist 2 Chainz was accompanied by his artist Skooly and performed with emerging talent, showcasing the impact these institutions have on shaping visionaries. Staying true to the rich culture of HBCUs, the memorable series of intimate performances was supported by the Marching Hornets marching band. The performances will be released on the Rock The Bells YouTube channel with each episode serving as a tribute to the HBCU community's remarkable resilience in exploring new horizons and forging ahead in all fields of interest.

"'Rock The Campus' represents a tribute to the influence of HBCUs on the ever-evolving Hip-Hop culture. Some of today's most influential artists proudly trace their roots back to these esteemed institutions, often during homecomings," said Ann Akinnuoye, Head of Partner Relations – Brand Partnerships at Rock The Bells. "Our partnership with Ford for the 'Rock The Campus' initiative is our way of giving back to the next generation of talented students, who may find their own creative sparks and world-changing ideas on their college campuses."

"It was important for me to partner with Rock The Bells and Ford for this campaign because it's more than just giving back," said 2 Chainz. "It's a full circle moment for me to return to my old stomping grounds, Alabama State University, to show love and support to the next generation, and to drop some wisdom. It's all about investing in what's coming next."

Just as Ford innovation drives progress in the automotive world, HBCUs act as catalysts, igniting creativity to shape a brighter future. Continuing Ford's commitment to HBCUs as an extension of its Accelerating Brilliance campaign, 'Rock The Campus' provides a canvas to showcase the myriad of expressions contributing to the vibrant lifestyle flourishing within these institutions.

Furthering its commitment to HBCUs, Rock The Bells and Ford are also announcing a sweepstakes with voting open to students, faculty, and alumni. Individuals will be asked to vote for their favorite department and the one with the most votes will receive a $10,000 donation to support student purchases for books, meal plans, and electronic devices that are needed for school.

About Rock The Bells

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J and Geoff Yang, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCing, DJing, Breaking, Graffiti — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG's and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow us on Instagram @RockTheBells.

