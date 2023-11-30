SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MRTX, HES, SIX, MIRO

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLP (PRNewswire)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX)'s sale to Bristol Myers Squibb for $58.00 per share in cash. Additionally, Mirati shareholders will also receive one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right per Mirati share, entitling its holder to receive a one-time potential payment of $12.00 in cash upon acceptance by U.S. FDA of a new drug application for MRTX1719 for the treatment of either locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC in patients who have received no more than two prior lines of systemic therapy within seven years after the closing of the merger. If you are a Mirati shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)'s sale to Chevron Corporation for 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. If you are a Hess shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)'s sale to Cedar Fair for 0.5800 shares of common stock in the new combined company for each Six Flags share. Following the close of the proposed transaction, Six Flags shareholders will own approximately 48.8% of the combined company. If you are a Six Flags shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO)'s sale to United Therapeutics Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, United Therapeutics would acquire all outstanding shares of Miromatrix for $3.25 per share in cash and an additional $1.75 per share in cash upon the achievement of a clinical development milestone related to Miromatrix's kidney product known as mirokidney™ by December 31, 2025. If you are a Miromatrix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

