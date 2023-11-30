SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Expansion of Work with CHU de Nîmes

Through the expanded relationship CHU de Nîmes will advance its research of rare and inherited diseases through pharmacogenomics

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that it has expanded its work with CHU de Nîmes, a regional and university hospital located in the South of France. The hospital system will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to progress its pharmacogenomics research.

Pharmacogenomics research is a field of research that looks at how an individual's unique genetic profile can affect response to medications, with the long-term goal to support clinicians in their choice of drugs and doses to best treat their patients.

"As precision medicine continues to become the gold standard of care, it's essential that hospitals and organizations like CHU de Nîmes have access to technologies to help streamline research and treatment planning, starting with identifying how an individual's genetic profile influences response to a certain medication" said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, CHU de Nîmes will be able to advance its pharmacogenomics work, with the aim to bring about a broader use of personalized treatment plans for the French patient population."

CHU de Nîmes is a member of the French-speaking group RNPGx, an international organization of some of the top researchers in the field of pharmacogenomics. RNPGx aims to further the adoption and implementation of pharmacogenetics testing.

Top researchers from RNPGx member institutions collaborated with SOPHiA GENETICS to develop a pharmacogenomics panel. The panel is a targeted, capture-based NGS panel that will expedite the process of testing and accelerate pharmacogenomics research. Additionally, the analytical capabilities of the SOPHiA DDM ™ Platform provide CHU de Nîmes with streamlined insights to facilitate fast and accurate variant discovery and reporting.

CHU de Nîmes also uses SOPHiA GENETICS' technology for its research and treatment planning for autism and research of blood cancers. With the expanded relationship, CHU de Nîmes will continue to retain ownership of its research database, building upon the work already done through its use of SOPHiA GENETICS and helping increase the team's expertise in a variety of research areas.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

