Taylor Swift's Autographed Guitar Strikes a Chord for Homeownership in Underserved Communities

Wider Path Home Foundation sponsors exclusive auction of megastar's acoustic guitar

—Online auction ends Dec. 9—

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wider Path Home Foundation (WPH), announced an online auction of a Taylor Swift-signed acoustic guitar to raise funds to support homeownership in underserved communities. WPH is a public, 501c3 non-profit that focuses on promoting sustainable homeownership among African American, Hispanic and other underserved communities' homeowners to close the racial wealth gap. The foundation does so through education, community development and down payment assistance grants.

"With Tayor Swift's popularity soaring—and deservedly so—this auction presents a remarkable opportunity for supporters to contribute directly to our cause, helping us build stronger, more vibrant communities," said Brian Gilpin, president of WPH. "Plus, it would make an incredible holiday gift for one lucky Swiftie!"

The guitar auction is one of many homeownership initiatives undertaken by the WPH Foundation, which provides down payment assistance (DPA) grants of up to $10,000 to empower families to achieve their homeownership dreams, secure a place in their community, and foster financial stability and growth.

"As of October 2023, we've disbursed over $2 million in DPA grants, enabling more than 280 families to achieve homeownership," Gilpin said. "We urge individuals and organizations to join us in our mission of advocating for affordable housing by contributing to this very worthy cause."

WPH has a goal to raise $750,000 in direct contributions to the WPH Foundation in 2024. Every donation to the non-profit is tax deductible.

The auction for the Swift autographed guitar ends on December 9, 2023. Fans and supporters can bid on the guitar here. To make a direct contribution to WPH, visit this link or the WPH Foundation website at www.WiderPathHome.com.

WPH is also seeking new mortgage lender partners that are interested in using the foundation to facilitate DPA grants. "It's a great way for lenders to support and advance housing equity, affordability and stability, and at the same time close more loans in their communities," Gilpin said. To learn more, email widerpathDPA@widerpathhome.com.

About the Wider Path Home Foundation

Wider Path Home Foundation, a public 501c3 non-profit, is committed to rectifying historical barriers that hinder access to secure, quality, and affordable housing, particularly for African American and Hispanic communities and those facing similar challenges. Through education, community development, and DPA grants, the foundation aims to unite housing industry leaders in supporting affordable housing initiatives. For further information on the Wider Path Home Foundation, please visit www.WiderPathHome.com.

