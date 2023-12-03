TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT DHL

Teamsters at DHL's Largest Hub Ready to Strike if DHL Fails to Deliver on Contract

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Teamsters at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

The vote allows the DHL Teamsters Negotiating Committee to call a work stoppage at any time should DHL fail to remedy its behavior and come to terms on a fair contract covering 1,100 ramp and tug workers. The members of Teamsters Local 100 load and unload airplanes at DHL's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

"DHL Teamsters deserve a strong contract now. Our hardworking members know the value of their labor and they are ready to withhold it if DHL doesn't get serious about remedying its bad behavior and bargaining a fair contract," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. "This company needs to stop wasting time and come to an agreement that respects these skilled and dedicated Teamsters. If not, DHL will be leaving workers with no choice but to strike."

DHL ramp and tug workers joined the Teamsters in April. The Teamsters Negotiating Committee has been bargaining with DHL since July, seeking a first contract that includes improved pay and working conditions. Negotiators for the global shipping giant have continued to push insulting demands that disrespect workers and fail to address the unfair labor practices that include retaliating against pro-union workers. Local 100 has filed unfair labor practice charges (ULPs), which the National Labor Relations Board is prosecuting. The company has told the Teamsters it will not schedule negotiations with the union this year after December 7.

"Our members are fed up with the company's stall tactics. The members have voted and are prepared to walk. DHL will not get away with denying working people good wages and safe conditions on the job," said Bill Davis, President of Local 100. "If DHL continues to drag their feet, they will inflict a work stoppage on themselves."

The General Executive Board of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters recently authorized an increase in strike benefits for DHL-CVG workers should strike action become necessary. The Teamsters Union represents more than 6,000 members at DHL across the U.S.

