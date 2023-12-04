BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Expands Footprint in Southeast with Acquisition of PFS Sales Company

RALEIGH, N.C. and BELL, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired PFS Sales Company ("PFS Sales"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Thad Ellington, PFS Sales has been delighting customers for over 35 years. The company distributes foodservice disposables and cleaning supplies to the catering, restaurant, education and hospitality industries.

"Adding PFS Sales to our team further strengthens our foodservice disposables and JanSan presence throughout the Carolinas and the Southeast. We are excited to partner with Jason and Crystal Mace and the outstanding team at PFS Sales," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions.

"Combining forces with BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions enables us to continue to grow our business, better serve our customers, and further invest in and develop our team members," said Jason Mace, General Manager PFS Sales. "The partnership provides the support and resources required to continue our momentum and to take our business to the next level."

About PFS Sales Company

Founded in 1988, PFS Sales Company specializes in distributing top-quality disposable paper and plastic products for customers throughout the Carolinas. The company leverages decades of industry expertise to deliver best-in-class products and unmatched service for its customers to keep their businesses operating at the highest level. Learn more at www.pfssales.com.

About BradyIFS+Envoy Solutions

In October of 2023, BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions joined forces to become one company, a leading specialized distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. The company offers a broad array of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice to help customers succeed. Our 6,000 associates serve thousands of customers nationwide in end markets, including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packaging & processing, and grocery. The company is driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, customers more successful, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.bradyifs.com and www.envoysolutions.com.

