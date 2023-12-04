Monte Nido & Affiliates Expands Eating Disorder Treatment with New Day Treatment Location in Houston

Program will expand access and provide full continuum of care to Houston adults and adolescents

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, today announces a new day treatment program, Monte Nido Houston Eating Disorder Day Treatment. Located in the Memorial City area of Houston, this program provides eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults of all genders and complements the company's two residential programs by allowing clients to transition from 24/7 care to outpatient therapy, which is proven to support lasting recovery.

"With eating disorders on the rise for both adults and adolescents, expanding access to care has never been more important," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We're striving to make treatment more accessible to everyone who needs it, and this new program will connect more individuals in the Houston area to life-saving care and increase their opportunity to attain full recovery."

Through a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), adults and adolescents of all genders participate in group and individual therapy, benefit from Monte Nido Houston Day Treatment's clinical, medical, psychiatric and nutritional expertise and experience real-life challenges. Monte Nido Houston Day Treatment provides care for those with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED and other eating disorders.

"We support clients recovering from eating disorders by enhancing motivation and insight, developing healthy coping strategies, repairing and growing relationships, and changing the way clients understand themselves in their world," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-C, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Our comprehensive system of care ensures we treat clients with a multidimensional approach and includes relational focus, trusted outcomes, cultural awareness and building resilience through a trauma-informed approach."

Given the significant prevalence of PTSD among individuals with eating disorders, Monte Nido Houston Day Treatment will provide evidence-based trauma treatments that incorporate cognitive processing therapy (CPT), a gold standard approach to trauma treatment. This groundbreaking strategy is supported by research, which indicates that individuals who underwent this comprehensive clinical approach demonstrated significant improvement and maintained these improvements for six months after their discharge.

Monte Nido Houston Day Treatment is one of three Monte Nido & Affiliates programs in the state of Texas, complementing two residential programs also located near Houston, Monte Nido Houston for adults and Clementine Houston for adolescents.

Outcomes research demonstrates that clients who step-down from a Monte Nido & Affiliates residential program to a Monte Nido & Affiliates day treatment program have improved scores on eating disorder and depression measures at six-months post discharge when compared to those who do not step-down to a Monte Nido & Affiliates day treatment program.

