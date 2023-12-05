CyberMarketingCon 2023 Set to Inspire Cybersecurity Marketers in the Heart of Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cybersecurity Marketing Society is thrilled to announce CyberMarketingCon 2023 , an event that connects and educates marketing professionals working in the cybersecurity industry. This exclusive conference is scheduled to take place December 10-13, 2023, in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas.

The Cybersecurity Marketing Society logo. (PRNewswire)

CyberMarketingCon brings 350+ cybersecurity marketers, industry analysts, and security professionals to Austin, TX.

CyberMarketingCon 2023 is a must-attend event for marketing professionals, industry experts, and anyone seeking to master the art of marketing in the ever-evolving realm of cybersecurity. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and the latest trends in the industry, this conference will deliver invaluable insights and networking opportunities. In addition, conference content and materials will be accessible to digital ticketholders as both a live-stream and replays for a limited time after the event concludes.

Key Event Highlights:

Date: December 10-13, 2023

Location: Austin, Texas

Host: Cybersecurity Marketing Society

Agenda: Thought-provoking keynote presentations, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions with leading experts.

Topics: Explore the latest marketing strategies, best practices, and emerging trends in the cybersecurity field.

This year, CyberMarketingCon 2023 is proud to introduce two specialized conferences and one awards ceremony within the main event:

https://www.cybermarketingconference.com/cybercreatorcon



CyberCreatorCon: A dedicated conference for cybersecurity content creators, in collaboration with Hackey Valley Media, where experts in content creation, social media, digital marketing, and cybersecurity converge to exchange ideas and strategies! Visit the dedicated page for CyberCreatorCon here: https://www.cybermarketingconference.com/cmo-summit



CyberCMO Summit: An exclusive gathering for CMOs and Heads of Marketing from cybersecurity companies, providing a platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities in marketing this dynamic industry amongst peers. Visit the dedicated page for CyberCMO Summit here: Women's Society of CyberJutsu . Visit the dedicated page for the Marquee Awards here: https://www.cybermarketingconference.com/marquee-awards The Marquee Awards: Shining a spotlight on excellence in the cybersecurity marketing field across various categories. Most of the Marquee Awards are free to submit, but the limited paid submissions will support 501c3 nonprofit. Visit the dedicated page for the Marquee Awards here:

Featured Sessions:

- Brand to Demand: Fueling Growth in Tough Times: Tom Wentworth, CMO at Recorded Future, will illustrate the profound importance of brand marketing for driving growth, even in a down economy. Tom will share actionable, budget-friendly strategies to bolster your brand without needing a Superbowl ad or a Formula F1 sponsorship.

- The Path from Marketer to CMO to CXO: We Can No Longer be Bound: Jennifer Leggio, CMO at Netography, will explain the ongoing evolution of the CMO and the role's growing influence in strategic decision-making and customer engagement. Her session will inspire attendees to embrace innovation and operational acumen, positioning CMOs as key drivers of corporate growth and revenue. This talk marks a pivotal shift, urging marketers to break traditional boundaries and step into more influential executive roles.

- The Marketing Playbook for Cyber: Dan Lowden, CMO at Blackbird.AI, will share his experiences by presenting his marketing playbook to create strategic relationships with customers and strategic value for the companies he has served.

- AI Insights with Dr. Anushika Babu Vadlamudi: Dr. Anushika Babu Vadlamudi, CMO at AppSec Engineer, will host 2 workshops exploring the latest developments and strategies in using AI to improve cybersecurity marketing. These in-depth hands-on sessions will empower attendees to begin productively using AI in their daily work immediately and level up their lean marketing strategies like AppSecEngineer did.

CyberMarketingCon 2023 extends its heartfelt gratitude to the following sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors:



ActualTech

CyberEdge Group

Content Workshop

Gold Sponsors:



Navattic

Miscreants

NorthPoint

VIB

Silver Sponsors:



Techstrong Group, Publishers of Security Blvd.

SANS Institute

Beacon Digital Marketing

CyberRisk Alliance

CxO Insyte

KessComm Cyber PR

Priority Experiences

Hushly

Execweb

Underground Group

CISO XC

Postal

UserGems

Conversational Geek

Demo-Force

AMPED Marketing

Directive

Sagetap

Ten Eleven Ventures

N2K Cyber, formerly The CyberWire

Bronze Sponsors:



Help Net Security

CISO Series

Sacks Exhibits

Hacker Valley

Here's what one of the CyberMarketingCon 2022 attendees had to say:

"I was super impressed. The level of content/topics was really good. I think I've come to expect a bunch of fluff at conferences… and that was not my experience with this one."

Registration is now open and available at www.CyberMarketingConference.com . Register today!

About the Cybersecurity Marketing Society:

The Cybersecurity Marketing Society (the Society) is a community for marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry to network, mindshare, and grow professionally. It was founded in 2020 with the goal of bringing continuous community, resources, and education to a complicated, constantly changing industry. To learn more about the Society and to become a member, visit the website at www.cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cybersecurity Marketing Society