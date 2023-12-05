Cylera Named Leader in Connected Medical Device Security Solutions Report

Healthcare IoT security leader ranked as a leading vendor with distinguished customer impact and technology excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare IoT asset intelligence and security leader, Cylera, has been recognized as a top technology leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its recent report, SPARK Matrix™: Connected Medical Device Security Solutions, Q4 2023.

Customers can see the full competitive ratings and obtain the report by visiting https://resources.cylera.com/2023_cmdss_report.

Ranked among the highest in the Customer Impact category and listed overall as one of the top global providers in connected medical device security, the report described how Cylera's IoT intelligence and security platform can readily discover, categorize, inventory, risk assess and monitor a diverse and large volume of healthcare IoT and connected medical devices, with 'an unmatched depth of visibility and accuracy.' At least 15% greater IoMT coverage delivered right out of the box compared to other vendors, cited one customer.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report provides a detailed analysis of the global connected medical device security solutions industry, including market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning, ranking the leading connected medical device security solution vendors in the form of a SPARK Matrix. The study provides strategic information for healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) to evaluate different vendor capabilities and competitive differentiation.

Customers surveyed, as part of the analysis process by the advisory firm, expect continued growth in their IoT and IoMT assets with many concerned around managing attacks, as well as operational, privacy, and reputation risks. This follows recent data from Check Point, confirming healthcare as one of the top three most targeted sectors by cybercriminals in the US, with an 86% increase in attacks last year. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services breach portal, as of November 2023, more than 83 million individuals have been affected by healthcare cyber breaches of protected health information (PHI) data as per cases under investigation in connection with HITECH Act.

Cylera was noted by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for its scalable and extensible SaaS-based platform supporting hospitals with 150 or more beds, and larger networks that manage over a dozen hospitals and more than 250 different facilities across multiple regions and countries. Rated best overall for its customer experience, the platform was also commended for its ease of use and deployment.

Mohnish Rathore, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, said: "Cylera has been placed among the market leaders owing to factors such as comprehensive healthcare IoT security technology for continuous IoMT visibility, high-fidelity intelligence, risk scoring with prioritization, and integrated threat mitigation."

"Beyond the ease, flexibility, and depth of functionality of its platform, users expressed Cylera's rapid time-to-value and outcome-based, partnership approach to healthcare customer success, setting Cylera apart from its competitors. Owing to the company's platform capabilities and customer impact, Cylera has been positioned among the leaders to be considered by healthcare delivery organizations in 2023," continued Mohnish.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions also highlighted Cylera's capabilities for:

More accurate risk profiling and scoring, and "less alert fatigue than other vendors"

A higher degree of granular device details, including SBOM , vulnerability, risk and utilization

Improved security posture and the ability to mature security programs by eliminating IoMT inventory, vulnerability, and threat management operational and process gaps

Alignment to standards-based risk analysis of healthcare IoT devices to meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements ( e . g ., NIST , HIPAA , CCPA )

Enabling more accurate and up-to-date IoT / IoMT device micro-segmentation in support of Zero Trust initiatives

Analytics that provided extensive usage of telemetry across sites and hospitals to help ensure patient care availability, as well as to make informed budget decisions and cost-effective deployment

Timur Ozekcin, Co-founder & CEO of Cylera, added: "It is a privilege to be placed as a leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Connected Medical Device Security Solutions. It's testament to the work being carried out by the Cylera team and our focus on building successful outcome-oriented business relationships with our customers." He adds, "Our mission is to help healthcare providers optimize their resources, availability, resiliency, capacity, and savings which ultimately protects what matters - the health and privacy of patients. This market leadership recognition highlights our continued commitment to our mission and our customers."

To learn how Cylera can help healthcare delivery organizations fortify patient care and accelerate resiliency, and to review case studies of Cylera customers, please visit Cylera.

