JK Tech Acknowledged as a Key Player in the Latest Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services, announces its inclusion in the most recent Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Report. Prominent for its inventive solutions, catalysts, and strong advisory services, JK Tech has become a key player assisting businesses in navigating the ever-changing Data & Analytics (D&A) environment. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Report is a testament to JK Tech's dedication to providing innovative solutions that cater to the changing demands of companies in the Data & Analytics space.

Data forms the foundation of JK Tech's pursuit to deliver unparalleled, insightful data services such as prescriptive and predictive analytics. By harnessing the power of data, JK Tech endeavors to unlock invaluable insights, enabling clients to anticipate trends, optimize strategies, and make proactive, data-driven choices.

Commenting on this achievement, Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, of JK Tech, expressed, "We are honored to be recognized in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Report. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with transformative Data & Analytics solutions that drive success in an increasingly data-driven world. JK Tech operates as a data-centric organization, prioritizing the strategic use and management of data assets across its operations. We assist clients in creating scalable architectures that accommodate evolving data needs, ensuring agility and flexibility in handling large volumes of information. This allows their clients to adapt to market changes swiftly and efficiently."

JK Tech has established a robust presence across geographies, such as the US, UK, and Europe. The team, particularly adept in Data & Analytics, is serving industries such as Healthcare, Retail, CPG, and Insurance. Their commitment to leveraging data insights ensures tailored solutions that drive innovation and exceed client expectations across various sectors and regions.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and Business Consulting provider enabling clients globally to navigate their Digital Transformation. The organization stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across Healthcare, Retail & Consumer products, and Insurance with its niche Hyperautomation solutions leveraging Data and Analytics that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com . Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088130/4059438/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE JK Tech