Physician and New York Times Best-Selling Author Dr. Michael Greger Releases New Longevity Book: HOW NOT TO AGE, The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older

Physician and New York Times Best-Selling Author Dr. Michael Greger Releases New Longevity Book: HOW NOT TO AGE, The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, the internationally-renowned nutrition expert, physician, founder of NutritionFacts.org, and author of the best-selling books How Not to Die and How Not to Diet, turned his attention to the latest research on longevity and aging with his new book How Not to Age (December 5, 2023), available now on Amazon, Audible, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.

Dr. Michael Greger's new book, How Not to Age (Dec 5, 2023) (PRNewswire)

When Dr. Greger dove into the top peer-reviewed anti-aging medical research, he realized that diet could regulate every one of the most promising strategies for combating the effects of aging. In How Not to Age, Dr. Greger breaks down the science of aging and chronic illness and explains how to help avoid the diseases most commonly encountered in our journeys through life. There was so much essential research on the many aspects of aging and longevity—more than 13,000 citations—that Dr. Greger could not even fit it all in. So, throughout the book, readers will find links to special videos that were made just for How Not to Age.

Physicians have long treated aging as a malady, but getting older does not have to mean getting sicker. There are eleven pathways for aging in our bodies' cells and we can disrupt each of them. Processes like autophagy, the upcycling of unusable junk, can be boosted with spermidine, a compound found in tempeh, mushrooms, and wheat germ. Senescent "zombie" cells that spew inflammation and are linked to many age-related diseases may be cleared in part with quercetin-rich foods like onions, apples, and kale. And we can combat effects of aging without breaking the bank.

Inspired by the dietary and lifestyle patterns of centenarians and residents of Blue Zone regions where people live the longest, Dr. Greger presents simple, accessible, and evidence-based methods to preserve the body functions that keeps individuals feeling youthful, both physically and mentally. Brimming with expertise and actionable takeaways, How Not to Age lays out practical strategies for achieving ultimate longevity.

For more information regarding How Not to Age and the latest information on evidence-based nutrition and health, visit www.nutritionfacts.org.

Dr. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, is a physician, New York Times best-selling author, founder of NutritionFacts.org, and a founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally-recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds received from his books and speaking engagements are donated to charity.

NutritionFacts.org is a non-profit, strictly non-commercial, science-based public service organization that provides free updates on the latest in nutrition research via bite-sized videos. More than 2,000 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating are on its website, with new videos and articles uploaded daily. NutritionFacts.org is a proud member of the True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times best-selling books How Not to Die and How Not to Diet, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts.org.

Contact:

Mary Harris, Media Director

mharris@nutritionfacts.org

NutritionFacts.org (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NutritionFacts