MEXICO CITY AIRPORT TRUST ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico City Airport Trust (" MEXCAT ") announced today the final results of its previously announced offers (the " Tender Offers " and each, a " Tender Offer ") to purchase for cash the outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (all such notes, collectively, the " Notes " and each such series a " series " of Notes) upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated November 6, 2023 (as amended or supplemented, the " Offer to Purchase ") and the related letter of transmittal (the " Letter of Transmittal ").

The Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on December 5, 2023 (the " Expiration Time "). MEXCAT has accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offers as of the Expiration Time.

The following table summarizes the final results of the Tender Offers, including the principal amount of Notes tendered, and not withdrawn, and that MEXCAT has accepted for purchase in the Tender Offers:

Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN Principal

Amount

Outstanding Tender Cap Tender Offer

Consideration(1) Principal Amount

Tendered and

Accepted in the

Tender Offers 4.250% Senior Secured

Notes due 2026 59284MAA2;

P6629MAA0 /

US59284MAA27;

USP6629MAA01 US$700,010,000 US$172,500,000 US$950.00 US$134,078,000 3.875% Senior Secured

Notes due 2028 59284MAC8;

P6629MAC6 /

US59284MAC82;

USP6629MAC66 US$700,000,000 US$164,100,000 US$907.50 US$107,787,000 5.500% Senior Secured

Notes due 2046 59284MAB0;

P6629MAB8 /

US59284MAB00;

USP6629MAB83 US$700,000,000 US$164,100,000 US$765.00 US$30,004,000 5.500% Senior Secured

Notes due 2047 59284MAD6;

P6629MAD4 /

US59284MAD65;

USP6629MAD40 US$2,100,004,000 US$492,500,000 US$765.00 US$209,645,000













(1) Per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. Includes the applicable early tender premium set forth in the Offer to

Purchase, which MEXCAT extended through the Expiration Time.

The settlement date on which MEXCAT will pay for Notes tendered and accepted in the Tender Offers is expected to be December 8, 2023 (the " Settlement Date ").

As previously announced, holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time will receive the applicable tender offer consideration set forth in the table above, as well as accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date applicable to such Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date and additional amounts, if any.

Barclays Capital Inc. and Santander US Capital Markets LLC acted as dealer managers for the Tender Offers (the " Dealer Managers "). Global Bondholder Services Corporation acted as the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offers. Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Tender Offers may be directed to Barclays Capital Inc. at +1 (800) 438-3242 (toll free) and +1 (212) 528-7581 (collect) and Santander US Capital Markets LLC at +1 (855) 404-3636 (toll free) and +1 (212) 940-1442 (collect). Requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at +1 (212) 430-3774 (Banks and Brokers) and +1 (855) 654-2015 (toll-free). The Offer to Purchase and certain documents incorporated by reference therein are available at the following website: https://gbsc-usa.com/mexcat/.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL WITH RESPECT TO ANY SECURITIES. THE TENDER OFFERS WERE MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, WHICH SET FORTH THE COMPLETE TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFERS.

Neither the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal nor any documents related to the Tender Offers have been filed with, nor have they been approved or reviewed by, any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal or any documents related to the Tender Offers, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. MEXCAT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

