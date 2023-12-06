White Claw® Launches a Radically New Beverage for Adults That Tastes and Feels Like an Alcoholic Drink, Without the Alcohol. White Claw™ 0% Alcohol is a Breakthrough that Redefines Drinking.

Years of Research Led White Claw Seltzer Works to Develop the First Authentic-Tasting, Non-alcoholic Drink with the Elusive and Satisfying Complexity of a "Real Drink"

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Claw®, which changed the way adults drink when it pioneered the innovative, refreshing Hard Seltzer beverage category, is now redefining Drinking itself with the launch of an entirely new beverage category: White Claw™ 0% Alcohol. It's a one-of-a-kind premium seltzer for adults, with a depth of complexity that tastes, feels, and looks like no other non-alcoholic drink.

Alcohol gives adult drinks a distinct taste and flavor complexity that no one has been able to replicate—until now. When alcohol is stripped out of alcoholic beverages, like with non-alcoholic beer, then taste, flavor, and the complexity that alcohol provides goes with it. For adults seeking the same depth of flavor that they get in alcoholic drinks, still or sparking seltzers with added flavor are no substitute—they're bland liquids that fall flat by comparison to real drinks.

After years of research and breakthroughs including development of our proprietary plant-based sweetener technology, White Claw has found a unique way to make beverages that have all the taste and complexity you expect in an alcoholic beverage, made non-alcoholic from the start, so it's not a lesser version of anything, it's more.

As a leading-edge beverage company with a culture of innovation, White Claw Seltzer Works spent decades researching how taste and alcohol work together. Our investment resulted in patents and proprietary beverage technologies. Our new-to-world approach led us to develop our own iconic flavors found in no other drinks. As a result, White Claw® Hard Seltzer pioneered the most significant new alcohol category since prohibition. The craft and science that went into White Claw Hard Seltzer led us to create White Claw 0% Alcohol, a fundamentally new kind of drink for every kind of adult drinker that could only come from White Claw.

Created with ultra-refined seltzer, White Claw 0% Alcohol not only combines iconic White Claw flavors with elevated new secondary beverage alcohol drinks notes, but uniquely adds hydrating electrolytes—half as many as you'd find in some leading sports drinks, with only a fraction of the sugar and calories—15 per 12 oz. can. It's a radically new way to drink.

White Claw 0% Alcohol arrives at a time when consumer drinking culture, once synonymous with drinking alcohol, has fundamentally changed. A new survey from White Claw found that the majority of people who drink alcohol (69%), Gen Z (81%), and Millennials (78%) are interested in exploring a "sober curious" or "damp" lifestyle. However, 63% of consumers say feelings of expectations and pressure from others, along with the fear of being judged, are making it challenging for them to avoid drinking alcohol during drinking occasions. It's a gap for consumers that no one has addressed until now.

White Claw 0% Alcohol is a way to say "yes" to more drinking invitations and enjoy more adult drinking get-togethers without pressure to fit in. Whether you're wanting the complexity of a real drinking experience where alcoholic beverages might not be appropriate—like a business lunch—or pacing yourself during an afternoon or night out with friends, or taking a day, a week, or a month off from alcohol, White Claw 0% Alcohol provides a delicious, low-calorie, hydrating non-alcoholic choice that doesn't make you seem like an outsider. The majority of consumers agree that non-alcoholic drink options help them feel more confident in social situations where they didn't want to drink alcohol (57%), make it easier for everyone to enjoy social occasions together (74%), and help them prioritize their physical health while not missing out on social opportunities (67%).

"The industry is ripe for disruption as demand for flavorful, non-alcoholic drinks is on the rise, but current options like excessively sweet mocktails, bland waters, and near-beers are disconnected from what today's adult drinkers want. White Claw 0% Alcohol paves the way for an entirely new adult beverage," said Phil Rosse, President, Mark Anthony Brands Inc. "Our newest breakthrough completely reimagines the idea of drinking by delivering the first ever elevated non-alcoholic choice with the complex taste and feel of a real drink that only White Claw can deliver."

The survey by White Claw found that the majority (64%) of consumers wish there were better non-alcoholic options available. In fact, consumers would be more likely to choose non-alcoholic drinks if they have flavors they like (83%), were from brands they know (72%), had electrolytes (72%), and were low in sugar (71%).

"White Claw 0% Alcohol is made non-alcoholic from the start, so it's not a lesser version of anything, it's more. The result is a bold, refreshing choice that tastes like no other adult drink available," added Rosse. "White Claw 0% Alcohol is a drink for all drinkers, that empowers you to say 'yes' to more adult drinking occasions. We're proud to continue to bring new news and meaningful innovations that make a difference in people's lives."

White Claw 0% Alcohol features four bold flavors for a delicious, refreshing tasting adult drink with 2 grams of sugar and 15 calories per 12 oz. can and will be available in variety 12-packs and single flavor 6-packs:

White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer Black Cherry Cranberry: The perfect balance of natural ripe Black Cherry and a hint of tart Cranberry flavor give this an extremely refreshing depth of flavor. Available in 12-ounce slim cans included in variety 12-packs and single flavor 6-packs.

White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer Mango Passion Fruit: Natural mango and hint of tropical passion fruit perfectly complement each other to deliver an authentic and refreshing taste. Available in 12-ounce slim cans included in variety 12-packs and single flavor 6-packs.

White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer Peach Orange Blossom: Tastes just like a ripe peach picked off a tree with just a hint of floral orange blossom, creating an amazing, uniquely refreshing sensation like no other. Available in 12-ounce slim cans included in variety 12-packs.

White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer Lime Yuzu: Exquisite natural juicy Lime comes to the fore, accented by a hint of zesty yuzu citrus complexity for unmatched taste and refreshment. Available in 12-ounce slim cans included in variety 12-packs.

Just in time for Dry (or Damp) January, which the majority (62%) of people who drink alcohol are interested in participating in according to the survey by White Claw, White Claw 0% Alcohol will begin rolling out in the U.S. on January 1, 2024. To find White Claw 0% Alcohol, visit www.whiteclawzero.com or learn more @WhiteClawZero on Instagram.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online within the United States by Edelman Data and Intelligence on behalf of White Claw from November 1 - November 13, 2023, among a nationally representative sample of 1,048 Americans ages 21 and up, with additional oversamples to total 1,010 Gen Z (ages 21-26), 1,005 Millennials (27-42), 943 Sober Curious Gen Z (ages 21-26) and 960 Sober Curious Millennials (27-42). Sober Curious consumers are defined as those who drink alcohol, but exhibit behaviors or general interest in mindful drinking and non-alcoholic beverages. The main nationally representative sample of 1,048 has a margin of error of ± 3.0% at the 95% confidence level.

ABOUT WHITE CLAW 0% ALCOHOL

White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer is a part of the Mark Anthony Brands, Inc. portfolio of products known for beverage innovations, iconic flavors, and pure, natural, crisp taste refreshment. Visit www.whiteclawzero.com or learn more @WhiteClawZero on Instagram.

