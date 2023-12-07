Allied Mortgage Deploys Gateless Smart Underwrite® Solution

Allied expects to achieve competitive edge with Gateless Smart Underwrite®

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gateless, a visionary mortgage technology company focused on transforming the mortgage origination process using real-time, intelligent automation, announced Allied Mortgage Group, Inc. has deployed its Smart Underwrite® solution.

Smart Underwrite® is radically changing the mortgage lending landscape. Real-time automation of critical processing and underwriting functions, such as the evaluation of credit, income, and asset information, immediately upon receipt, is enabling the dream of immediate loan approvals. Smart Underwrite performs its evaluations, and makes required decisions, using knowledge akin to that of a lender's most seasoned underwriters, but with a level speed and accuracy only possible with the application of artificial intelligence.

Since its inception, Smart Underwrite® has helped Gateless clients perform 500,000 underwriting reviews, with over 70% of the required data integrity checks and underwriting conditions cleared by the time files land in underwriter queues. The result: true exception-based processing, with processors and/or underwriters focused on managing the remaining 30%. And, with every passing day, the intelligence gets smarter, meaning more automated completion, less exception-handling, and even greater cost savings.

"Allied is thrilled to have a capability we deem essential for thriving in today's competitive market. This newfound level of automation will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation beyond workforce efficiency, enabling us to drive a better, faster consumer experience," said Todd Burton, Allied's Director of Process Development. He went on to say, "Since signing on with Gateless, as a Smart Underwrite® early development partner, having kicked the tires on more than 10,000 loans, we're confident in both product's capabilities and our expected ROI."

David Fulford, Gateless Chief Client Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Allied Mortgage, stating, "We love having the opportunity to collaborate with innovative and committed lenders, such as Allied. Their product feedback has been unbelievably insightful, adding tremendous value to the evolution of Smart Underwrite." He added, "Allied's selection of Gateless reinforces their dedication to building a streamlined manufacturing process and unparalleled borrower experience."

Smart Underwrite® represents the next generation of expert systems, combining artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, to deliver reduced expense cost, mitigate the risk of human error and costly repurchase, and vastly improved borrower experience.

For more information, or to request a demo, please visit or contact Gateless directly at www.gateless.com and/or press@gateless.com.

About Gateless, Inc.

Gateless, an innovative mortgage technology company, combines unmatched industry knowledge, expert systems, robotic process automation (RPA), and patent pending machine learning and vision-based AI to create solutions that will forever change the way mortgages are originated. Founded in late 2020, the company is on a mission to simplify mortgage lending and transform the borrower experience through intelligent, real-time, automation. For more information visit www.gateless.com and follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About Allied Mortgage, Inc.

Allied Mortgage Group, Inc. (NMLS #1067) an equal housing lender. With headquarters in suburban Philadelphia and licensed in 37 states, Allied Mortgage Group is committed to serving local communities through responsible lending programs. This commitment is proudly reflected in its overall 97 percent customer satisfaction rating. Allied is a direct lender and an approved seller/servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. Allied builds first class teams throughout the country and has been designated as a "Great Place to Work" for 5 years in a row. To learn more visit: www.alliedmg.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Gateless