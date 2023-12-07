ON and The Armani Group Expand Their Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ON, among the leading AI chat platforms that powers generative AI experiences for several well-known brands, today announced a strategic partnership with the Armani Group, one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies. Following ON's successful launch with A|X Armani Exchange in March 2023, the expanded partnership marks a milestone for ON, now including A|X Armani Exchange, Armani Exchange - Canada, Armani Exchange - UK, Emporio Armani and EA7 Emporio Armani.

In the first six months after implementing the ON platform A|X Armani Exchange saw very positive results. Notably, 92% of inbound inquiries were immediately addressed through automated AI chat, accelerating the speed to resolution through shopping journeys. Additionally, engagement with ON resulted in up to a five times increase in the likelihood of shoppers making purchases.

"With this partnership with the Armani Group, we continue to be at the forefront of transforming the way AI chat is used in luxury retail. This collaboration underscores ON's commitment to providing innovative, AI-driven solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving expectations of industry leaders," said Richard Cheng, President of ON. "Together with the Armani Group, we are redefining customer engagement, and setting new benchmarks for seamless, AI-enabled shopping experiences."

In adopting ON's approach of deploying generative AI in safe and secure ways, the Armani Group has become part of the company's "Bounded Expertise" GenAI Beta program.

About ON:

ON is a leading AI chat platform designed for enterprise-level use, known for seamlessly powering generative AI experiences used by some of the world's largest and most well-known brands. Established in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, the ON platform enables its partners — including Valentino, The Armani Group, teams from the NBA, NFL, NHL, and more — to create new and sustainable revenue streams backed by AI while connecting with their customers and fans.

About The Armani Group

Established in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. The Group designs, manufactures, distributes and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewellery, cosmetics, fragrances, and furniture and home décor and operates in the areas of food and beverage and hotellerie.

