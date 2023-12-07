GIRLS WHO CODE LAUNCHES GIRLJAMS - AN AI SONGWRITING EXPERIENCE

The interactive music experience is part of the organization's strategy to get more girls experimenting and interacting with different AI technologies while simultaneously educating them on its possibilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girls Who Code, a nonprofit working to close the gender gap in tech, launched GirlJams , an AI songwriting experience empowering girls to get comfortable with and explore the creative possibilities AI technology can offer.

Right now, the AI workforce is overwhelmingly men, and no women are even currently considered to be leaders in the AI movement. This disparity permeates into its user base as well. According to a recent survey , 54% of men use AI in either their professional or personal lives, while just 35% of women use it.

Despite its controversies, AI isn't going anywhere. To ensure that women help define the future of AI, it's crucial that more girls get interested in, are inspired by, and have fun with AI.

GirlJams was designed to do just that. Created in partnership with Mojo Supermarket and digital studio Buttermax who together also created Girls Who Code's award-winning activation DojaCode ; GirlJams invites girls to write and create a song using multiple AI technologies, while simultaneously learning the basics of AI through learning moments, introductory language, and prompt engineering tips displayed throughout the experience.

HOW DOES GIRLJAMS WORK?

girljams.ai to write and create their original AI songs and album art GirlJams users will visitto write and create their original AI songs and album art Users will be input a prompt for the subject matter of their song for ChatGPT to write the lyrics Users will input the genre of music they'd like their song to be in the style of (e.g. Pop, Hip Hop, etc.) as well as the feel of the song (e.g. upbeat, soulful, etc.) ChaptGPT will generate the lyrics and song title Users will input a prompt for Stable Diffusion to create the album art dictating the style (e.g. pop art, anime, etc.) GirlJams will then produce a demo of the song for users to download or share

"Artificial intelligence – with all its potential and power – is simply too important to be left solely in the hands of men. We've already experienced the consequences of a lack of diversity in various tech sectors, from bias to ineffective products to unchecked hate speech. But with AI in its early stages, we have the opportunity to make sure that never happens again,"said Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "With GirlJams we want to provide girls with an educational, fun and creative introductory experience to get them interested in AI while learning its basics, and perhaps shifting their perceptions and even fears of it."

GirlJams is part of Girls Who Code's pledge, made with the White House on International Day Of The Girl, to spark interest in 200,000 girls and non-binary people, empowering them to become future tech leaders. The organization has also released a newly developed AI curriculum, informed by the Girls Who Code community, that incorporates AI fundamentals with lessons on using AI to solve real-world problems.

GirlJams is an AI-powered experience that uses songwriting to show girls how AI works…and more importantly, to get them actively messing around with it." said Namwan Leavell, Senior Copywriter at Mojo Supermarket. "AI Tools like Chat GPT and Stable Diffusion are things these students have probably heard of, but haven't had an incentive to experiment with. With GirlJams, we wanted to create an all-in-one experience that girls actually want to take part in, while learning these tools in a fun, low-key way."

Mojo Supermarket has also strategically partnered with three notable creators to amplify the project. Among them is DJ Mandy, a DJ and student at UC Berkeley. In expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, DJ Mandy said, "As a student myself, I'm a huge believer in education, and how it can elevate women into new spaces. That's why I'm really excited to be a part of GirlJams, because it's a tool that gets girls learning AI through something I love- music. I think empowering them with this new technology opens up so many doors."

GirlJams was created with generous support from Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

"We are proud to support Girls Who Code in their work to make AI more accessible and enjoyable for young people, and especially young women. GirlJams is not just a fun and creative platform. It's also a great way for young people to experience the possibilities of new technologies," Nicole Small, CEO and President of Lyda Hill Philanthropies said. "Closing the gender gap in technology, and especially in AI, has to start with inspiring the next generation of young women to see themselves as leaders in the field."

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and is leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 580,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming, and 185,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 Billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, and in 2023 was named one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. The organization was also named one of NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For in 2022 and 2023.

