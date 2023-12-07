PODS Moving and Storage Announces 14th Year of Partnership with Toys for Tots, Continuing Its Commitment to Creating Holiday Memories for Children and Families Across the U.S.

Industry leader in moving and storage solutions extends its commitment to providing portable containers to collect, store, and transport donated toys this holiday season

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is pleased to announce it has extended its partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program for the fourteenth consecutive year, continuing its commitment to spreading joy during the season of giving and making a difference in the lives of children.

PODS and Toys for Tots Collection Sites (PRNewswire)

Over the past 14 years, PODS has supported the Toys for Tots mission by providing storage, operational, and logistical support, helping to provide happiness and hope to children and families in need during the holiday season. This year, PODS has donated more than 265 containers once again to the Marine Toys for Tots Holiday Campaign across 46 markets, including contributions in Tampa Bay, Long Island, Boston, and Northern California.

"We are very pleased to welcome PODS back for its 14th year as a major National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Holiday Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of children in need, who otherwise might have been forgotten."

"At PODS, we believe in the power of community and the joy that comes from giving back. Partnering with Toys for Tots for the 14th consecutive year aligns with our core values of working as a team to find a way because we care," said Rich Schwartz, SVP of Corporate Operations at PODS. "We are honored to contribute to creating memorable and magical moments for children during the holiday season. Together with Toys for Tots, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most."

In the spirit of giving back, PODS is collecting new, unwrapped toys, games, and books internally until December 15th for the local Toys for Tots campaign in Pinellas County, Florida. PODS remains steadfast in its dedication to supporting Toys for Tots' mission of delivering hope to communities in need during the holidays.

The company is celebrating 25 years of revolutionizing the moving and storage industry with its portable containers that deliver unmatched flexibility and control that other moving methods often lack, including built-in storage, flexible scheduling, and the ability for customers to load and unload their belongings on their schedule. PODS has assisted with more than six million moves with locations serving 46 states and was recently recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service 2024 in the "Moving Services" category.

To find a Toys for Tots donation location near you, visit ToysForTots.org.

To learn more about PODS, visit PODS.com .

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over six million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 76-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million less fortunate children. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

