Patient Planner Named One of the Most Interesting Innovations of 2023 by PM360

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 , a leading trade magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, included DeepIntent's Patient Planner in its annual Innovations Issue, which highlights the most interesting advancements in the life sciences, healthcare, and marketing in 13 categories. Patient Planner was included within the Marketing Technology/Services category.

Launched in September 2022 , Patient Planner is the only tool that unifies medical and pharmacy claims within a healthcare demand-side platform (DSP) for on-demand audience creation and real-time campaign planning. Patient Planner enables advertisers to explore patient populations, build custom-modeled audiences in a HIPAA-compliant way, and forecast addressable audience reach and spend across channels and devices.

Patient Planner also allows advertisers to proactively optimize their campaign audiences, providing hands-on access to the data and tools needed to create a campaign audience that maximizes audience quality (AQ) before a dollar is spent. Patient Planner received a U.S. patent for its technology in April 2023.

"Patient Planner is changing the game for healthcare advertisers by offering them insight into the clinical relevance and performance potential of their patient audiences before activating their campaigns," said Jen Werther, Chief Strategy Officer at DeepIntent. "The market responded enthusiastically to the tool, specifically recognizing its ability to identify and target key patient populations more efficiently. We're thrilled Patient Planner was recognized as one of the most innovative products of 2023."

This latest distinction marks the fifth consecutive year that a DeepIntent service or product has been recognized in PM360's annual Innovations Issue, including Audience Marketplace in 2022 , DeepIntent Outcomes™ in 2021 , Patient Modeled Audiences in 2020 , and HCP Planner in 2019.

PM360's Innovations Issue serves as a guide to the year's most innovative advancements. This year, the issue expanded to include 13 categories: Artificial Intelligence; Clinical Trials; Consumer Tech and Wellness; Core Business Processes; Data and Cybersecurity; Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs; Health Technology Non-Consumer; Life Sciences; Marketing Technology or Services; Metaverse; Payers/Insurance Companies; Startups; and Telehealth/Telemedicine.

In total, among hundreds of submissions, 56 innovations were selected by PM360's editorial staff for inclusion in the issue.

"We know the importance of innovation, which is why we expanded this issue to include the most fascinating and ground-breaking achievements being made in all areas of life sciences, healthcare, and marketing," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "The innovations we selected are changing how our industry operates to create better ways to develop treatments, run companies, educate physicians, improve diagnosis, and much more to ultimately find better ways to serve patients."

All of this year's selections can be found at: https://www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2023-innovators

About DeepIntent

With a core belief that advertising technology can measurably improve the lives of patients, DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry into the future. Built purposefully for the healthcare industry, the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance with patented technology and the industry's most comprehensive health data. DeepIntent is trusted by 600+ pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to reach the most relevant healthcare provider and patient audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision-making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

