Kensington Asset Management Receives 5-Star Rating from Morningstar for Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund (Ticker: KAGIX)

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Asset Management ("Kensington") is proud to announce that the Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund ("KAGIX", "Dynamic Growth") has been awarded a 5-Star for Overall and 3-Year Morningstar Rating™ in the Tactical Allocation category out of 247 Funds based on the risk-adjusted returns as of 11/30/23. The Morningstar Rating methodology rates funds within the same Category based on an enhanced Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure.

Kensington Asset Management

Bruce DeLaurentis, portfolio manager for the Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund, said, "We are honored to have earned Morningstar's highest 3-year rating. This is a testament to our team's rigorous investment process, which has enabled us to consistently deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and seeks to mitigate risk for our investors."

Brian Weisenberger, CFA, Senior Market Strategist for Kensington said, "In today's uncertain and volatile markets, it is essential for investors to incorporate investment strategies that offer diversification not just by asset class, but by investment methodology as well. We believe Dynamic Growth delivers a distinct and compelling portfolio solution for investors looking to truly diversify their portfolios."

About Kensington Dynamic Growth Fund

KAGIX employs a time-tested quantitative system which seeks to identify and participate in rising equity markets while avoiding periods of market decline by tactically shifting between Risk-On and Risk-Off portfolio postures, with the objective of providing attractive risk-adjusted returns, low market correlation and limited drawdowns.

About Kensington Asset Management

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Kensington Asset Management specializes in data-driven, quantitative investment solutions spanning across the global investment landscape. Kensington focuses on helping to provide investors with confidence through quantitative analytics, by attempting to participate in rising markets, while taking steps to help avoid exposure during times of market decline or volatility.

The Fund uses a proprietary trend-following model to identify and act on prevailing market sentiment. The model provides daily signals to guide the Fund's allocation. Risk-On: The portfolio is exposed to U.S. equity securities. Risk-Off: The Portfolio is exposed to cash, cash equivalents, or U.S. Treasury securities. Diversification: neither assures a profit nor guarantees against loss in a declining market.

Investing in a mutual fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Dynamic Growth Fund are detailed in the prospectus and include Management Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Market Risk, Underlying Funds Risks, Non-Diversification Risk, Small and Mid-Capitalization Companies Risk, Turnover Risk, U.S. Government Securities Risk and Models and Data Risk, Derivatives Risk, Futures Contract Risk, Short Sale Risk and Leverage Risk.

*The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. Morningstar Rating is for the Institutional share class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

A prospectus or a summary prospectus can be requested from your financial representative or by calling U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at 866.303.8623 or access https://www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com/kensington-dynamic-growth-fund-kagix. These prospectuses include investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Investors, LLC

