PSALM CAPITAL LAUNCHES FAMILY OFFICE STYLE FOR PRO ATHLETES

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSALM Capital, founded by Kasey Gaines (previously RBC Wealth Management), announces the launch of its virtual Family Office. The firm is dedicated to supporting athletes in achieving long-term financial success and security.

PSALM Capital Est. 2023 (PRNewswire)

"PSALM Capital is driven by a mission to empower athletes beyond their playing careers. We understand the unique financial challenges they face, and our virtual Family Office model is designed to provide comprehensive support, allowing athletes to focus on their game with the confidence that their financial future is in capable hands."

As professional athletes navigate their careers, they encounter a myriad of financial challenges and opportunities. PSALM Capital is committed to guiding athletes through these complexities, providing a virtual family office experience that combines financial expertise, technology, and personalized service.

The firm has also partnered with Opto Investments to access private market solutions. Co-founded by Joe Lonsdale, who also founded Addepar and co-founded Palantir, Opto leverages Lonsdale's industry connections and its own capital to gain access to private investment opportunities.

PSALM currently oversees more than $50M in professional sports contracts.

PSALM Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser. This article is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where PSALM Capital LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by PSALM Capital LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

