Univar Solutions Named on TIME’s Best Companies for Future Leaders 2024 List

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it has been named on TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders 2024 list. This award is presented by TIME and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list can be viewed on TIME.com.

"We're pleased to have received a leadership score of 91 with a ranking of 61 on this inaugural list," said David Jukes, president, and chief executive officer. "Growing our people and culture is core at Univar Solutions as we put the customer at the center of all we do."

The list of the "Best Companies for Future Leaders" was assembled based on the analysis of approximately 2,000 of the most influential leaders in the USA, coming from the worlds of business, government, academia, and society. The three-step analysis is as follows:

An initial list of 2,000 of the most influential people in business, government and society was compiled. Extensive research identified publicly available education and professional stops on each leaders Curriculum Vitae (CV)/Resume. Data was cleaned and analyzed and aggregated (where necessary). Employee counts and figures were used to account for differences in the size of organizations and ensure an even playing field for prospective companies of all sizes. The highest rated organizations are awarded a spot on the Educational and Professional experience lists.

"With the purpose to help keep our communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is a place where our people can make a difference," said Jennifer McIntyre, chief people & culture officer. "Our Univar Solutions Academy offerings, which provide developmental options for every stage of one's career, are one way that Univar Solutions not only values its talent but works to develop its people to the benefit of the company and society."

Effective leadership is not limited to the boardroom; it extends to all aspects of life, from community engagement to professional endeavors. Understanding the formative experiences and paths of American leaders can offer insights into how skills are honed and applied across different domains. The scope of the project includes all companies in the United States that played a part in shaping today's leaders along their paths to the top positions that they now occupy.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

