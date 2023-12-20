EnCharge AI Welcomes Former Qualcomm Executive Don Rosenberg to its Board of Directors and Jonny Morris to Executive Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnCharge AI , the company developing advanced AI chips and full stack solutions, announced Donald (Don) J. Rosenberg has joined its Board of Directors and Jonny Morris has joined as Vice President, Government Affairs and Communications. EnCharge AI's team expansion comes on the heels of its oversubscribed funding round , bringing total funding to $45M to support its full-stack AI chipset.

EnCharge AI announces Donald (Don) Rosenberg to its Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

As a member of the board, Don Rosenberg will help support EnCharge's technology and product development as the company commercializes its next-generation in-memory computing technology. Don has extensive leadership experience at some of today's most innovative technology companies. Last year, he retired as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Qualcomm, where he was responsible for overseeing its worldwide legal matters, its global government affairs organization, and the corporate compliance function. During his 14-year tenure at Qualcomm, Don played a key role in shaping and executing the company's strategic direction and policy initiatives, regularly engaging with governments throughout the world. Before joining Qualcomm, Don served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Apple and prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and General Counsel at IBM. Currently, Don is a venture partner at Anzu Partners, as well as a Fellow in Residence at the Center on Global Transformation at the University of California San Diego's (UCSD) School of Global Policy and Strategy, where he focuses on innovation policy. The U.S. Commerce Department recently named Don to the committee charged with selecting a board of trustees to run the National Semiconductor Center, a public-private partnership that will lead the research and development of next-generation computer chips.

Don is the newest member to join the EnCharge Board of Directors, bringing additional relevant experience in semiconductors and other innovative technologies to an already prestigious team of academics and industry leaders, including EnCharge AI co-founders CEO Naveen Verma, Ph.D., and COO Echere Iroaga, Ph.D., as well as Jimmy Kan, Ph.D., partner at Anzu Partners, an investor in EnCharge.

"Across all industries, most companies today are seeking large-scale automation capabilities, but many require AI solutions that can deliver high performance and efficiency in power, energy, and space-constrained environments," said Don Rosenberg. "I'm excited to join the EnCharge AI Board and work alongside the other members to further advance the breakthrough AI solutions the team has developed to enable the immense potential of AI at scale from edge-to-cloud."

Jonny Morris joins EnCharge after six years leading corporate affairs and public policy for Embark Technology, Inc., the autonomous vehicle pioneer. In that role, Jonny helped grow the company from a start-up to public company through its $5.2B SPAC while working closely with Congress, federal agencies, state governments, and law enforcement to build a common-sense regulatory framework for autonomous commercial vehicles. He negotiated the founding of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association's (AVIA) commercial vehicle division and served as co-chair of autonomous vehicle policy groups at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Silicon Valley Leadership Group. Prior to Embark Trucks, Jonny led external affairs and public policy at Peloton Technology. He served as a Presidential Management Fellow, advising policymakers on technology and innovation at the White House, Department of State and Department of Defense. He also served as a Robert Bosch Transatlantic Policy Fellow, focused on tech and innovation policy.

"The technology that EnCharge is bringing to market comes at a critical time as industries and governments grapple with the broad energy, cost, and national security implications of AI," said Jonny Morris. "I'm honored to join the EnCharge team as we commercialize innovative full-stack solutions that will ensure the sustainability, accessibility, and security of AI applications."

"With the addition of Don to our Board, and Jonny to our executive team, our team has a strong foundation of technical and commercial expertise backing our efforts to bring our revolutionary in-memory-compute-based AI solutions to market," said Naveen Verma. "I'm thrilled to welcome them and look forward to leveraging their knowledge and connections to drive EnCharge into its next phase of growth."

About EnCharge AI

EnCharge AI is a leader in advanced AI solutions for deployments from edge-to-cloud. EnCharge's robust and scalable next-generation in-memory computing technology provides orders-of-magnitude higher compute efficiency and density compared to today's best-in-class solutions. The high-performance solutions will enable the immense potential of AI to be accessible at scale, in power, energy, and space constrained applications. EnCharge AI launched in 2022 and is led by veteran technologists with backgrounds in semiconductor design and AI systems. For more information about EnCharge AI, please visit https://enchargeai.com/ .

Media Contact: enchargeai@sparkpr.com

Jonny Morris joins the EnCharge AI Executive Team as VP, Government Affairs and Communications (PRNewswire)

EnCharge AI logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EnCharge AI