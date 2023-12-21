Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with Roland and BOSS

The agreement solidifies both companies' dedication to sustainability in communities throughout the United States

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that its Music Go Round retail chain has entered into a partnership with Roland Corporation , creator of iconic and innovative electronic musical instruments, and BOSS , a leader in creative tools for guitarists and vocalists, as the Official Resale Partner of Roland and BOSS.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Driven by both value and sustainability, Music Go Round and Roland/BOSS will work together to help musicians extend the life of their musical instruments, equipment, and accessories; deepen their dedication to circularity; and provide value to music creators in their local communities.

With franchised locations throughout the United States, Music Go Round will provide Roland and BOSS customers a resale option for their quality used Roland and BOSS products, which will help promote their iconic brands through a sustainable solution and offer customers the opportunity to extend the life of their items.

"This collaboration with long-time partners Roland and BOSS solidifies our shared commitment to sustainability and provides affordable gear for musicians and creators alike," stated Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer of Winmark. "Doing so through our network of Music Go Round franchise locations provides a valuable and convenient resource for customers to sell their quality used Roland/BOSS music gear in local communities across the United States. We couldn't be more excited for this partnership and what we can accomplish together."

As a Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark and Music Go Round, Roland/BOSS will sponsor Music Go Round Buy Drive events and promotions, incentivizing musicians and creators to sell their Roland and BOSS gear to their local Music Go Round locations for payment on the spot, thereby extending the life of their quality used products. Both companies will also team up to produce co-branded sustainability-focused content that will be distributed on all social channels, as well as promoted by Music Go Round via local stores, its website, and national PR efforts.

"After years of working with Winmark, we are pleased to announce Music Go Round as our Official Resale Partner," said Dave Rivard, Vice President of Sales, Independent & Strategic Accounts at Roland Corporation. "Roland and BOSS remain committed to achieving more sustainable practices throughout our industry, and this partnership helps to take us one step closer, providing new life to instruments nationwide, while also making these instruments vastly more accessible across wider audiences."

About Winmark:

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 30, 2023, there were 1,312 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 72 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About Roland Corporation

For more than 50 years, Roland's innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company's trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com .

About BOSS

BOSS, a division of Roland Corporation, has achieved legendary status among guitarists, bassists, and vocalists with a diverse, world-leading product lineup of creative tools with exceptional sound, intuitive control, and rugged durability. Since 1977, BOSS's famous compact pedals have been used daily by everyone from beginners to touring professionals, with over 125 unique models introduced and over 16 million units sold to date. BOSS also leads the way with innovative gear in numerous other categories, from amplifiers, multi-effects processors, and loopers to wireless systems, vocal effects, tuners, metronomes, rhythm machines, recorders, and more. For more information, visit boss.info .

Winmark Corporation Press Contact:

Sarah Broadwater

763-520-8623

sbroadwater@winmarkcorporation.com

Roland Press Contact:

Dana Monroe

Max Borges Agency

740-644-5870

roland@maxborgesagency.com

Roland Company Contact:

Rebecca Genel

Global PR/Media Relations Manager

Roland Corporation

+1 (323) 890-3718

rebecca.genel@roland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winmark Corporation