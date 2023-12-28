Scholars, young talents from China and abroad share touching stories with Shaanxi

XI'AN, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Meet China via a Dialogue with Shaanxi" -- Theme Salon to Promote Mutual Learning among Civilizations and Share Shaanxi's Charm was held in Shaanxi Archaeological Museum on Dec. 25.

At the salon, more than 50 Chinese and foreign guests, including experts, scholars, foreign media journalists and youth representatives, had in-depth exchanges on how to tell the Shaanxi story well and enhance mutual learning between Chinese and other civilizations.

The domestic and foreign guests shared their views and discussed the theme of the event based on their respective fields.

Shinkai Norihiro, director of the China Bureau of Japan's Tokyo News, told the story of the Terracotta Warriors traveling to Japan, which reveals the Japanese people's love for the Terracotta Warriors and Shaanxi culture.

Mehad Mousa, an Egyptian lecturer at Northwest University, shared her research on the understanding of Shaanxi writers with the participants and introduced her story of translating representative Shaanxi writer Jia Pingwa's selected prose and other Shaanxi literary works in Arabic.

Ghafurova Mijgonakhon, a Tajik student at Xi'an International Studies University, shared her experience and feelings in participating in cultural exchange activities such as the Belt and Road International Student Culture and Art Festival.

And many young people from home and abroad shared their stories of participating in the cultural communication of Shaanxi in different fields.

The event's participants also visited the Shaanxi Archaeological Museum. With a close touch of prehistoric pottery shards and observation of the archaeological sites, they can deeply understand the history behind cultural relics, and feel how technology can empower cultural relics protection.

As the first museum dedicated to archaeology in China, Shaanxi Archaeological Museum combines cultural relics with the background of excavations to interpret the site from the perspective of archaeology. It outlines the development of Chinese archaeology and Shaanxi archaeology, and displays the overall characteristics of the diversified integration of Chinese civilization. It has attracted the public to pay attention to archaeology, understand archaeology, and share the achievements of cultural heritage protection.

The event was hosted by the Information Office of Shaanxi Provincial People's Government and the Shaanxi branch of Xinhua News Agency.

