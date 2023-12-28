ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Accelerates Growth with Corporate Update: Website Launch, Rebranding, Successful $8 Million Bid, $5 Million Financing, and Nasdaq Compliance

WENZHOU, China, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), a pioneer in stainless-steel innovation and technology, is pleased to share a corporate update highlighting recent developments and the launch of its new website.

Website Launch and Rebranding: A Digital Transformation

In a move to provide a more engaging and informative experience, ZK International proudly unveils its redesigned website. This visually stunning and user-friendly platform showcases our core businesses, diverse product portfolio, highlights key projects, and serves as a dynamic hub for the latest industry insights on the Company. Explore the revamped website at www.zkinternationalgroup.com.

"Our enhanced website is a reflection of our dedication to transparency and accessibility," said Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman at ZK International. "It's not just a digital facelift; it's a strategic tool for fostering connections with our stakeholders."

Securing Contracts: Fortifying Our Market Presence

ZK International recently achieved a significant milestone by securing a $8 million bid in collaboration with Chongqing Gas Group. This success is a testament to our commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction, reinforcing our competitive edge in the Western China Gas Market.

"We are excited about the momentum we are building in the market and are grateful for the trust our partners place in us," added Chairman Huang. "This successful bid is a significant step in our strategic growth plan and highlights our dedication to delivering outstanding solutions to our clients."

$5 Million Financing: Fueling Future Expansion

In a move to capitalize on our market momentum, ZK International has successfully closed a $5 million financing above the market. This strategic funding positions the Company for accelerated growth and international expansion, further solidifying our position as an industry leader.

"This financing round is a testament to the confidence investors have in ZK International's vision and growth trajectory," noted Mr. Jiancong Huang. "We are strategically leveraging this capital injection to fuel our expansion plans both domestically and internationally and enhance our capabilities on a global scale."

ZK International remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of the industries we serve. We look forward to a future filled with exciting opportunities, continued growth, groundbreaking achievements, and increasing shareholder value.

Nasdaq Compliance

In addition, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that it is Nasdaq compliant, having successfully resolved the bid price deficiency concern. The Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff has confirmed the company's compliance with all applicable listing standards. The company expresses gratitude to Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC for their professionalism and expertise in guiding us through this matter.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman of ZK International Group, stated, "We are thrilled to announce these positive developments as we continue to strengthen our position in the stainless steel industry. The launch of our new website reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and informative experience for our stakeholders. Our planned expansion into international markets is a testament to our dedication to meeting the growing global demand for high-quality stainless steel products and sustainable infrastructure solutions."

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 46 patents, 46 trademarks, 5 Software Copyrights, 2 National Innovation Fund Awards, and 41 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

