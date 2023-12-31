New Rewards App & "Bean-efits" at The Human Bean

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean drive-thru coffee franchise has launched a freshly updated Rewards App for customers of the nation-wide drive-thru coffee company.

Originally founded in 1998 with a mission to inspire authentic human connections with a bean on top, The Human Bean has established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors over the last quarter-century.

"As we continue to grow and expand across the U.S., it's important to us to listen to our customers and learn how we can better serve them," says Christine Dalrymple, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at The Human Bean. "This new app is one of the ways we're doing that. We've simplified and strengthened our Rewards program so that customers will earn rewards faster and more frequently."

With The Human Bean's updated Rewards App, customers are able to earn "beans" on food and drink purchases each time they visit, which will be tallied toward personalized rewards. Customers can earn rewards per dollar spent, depending on their status level — Silver, Gold, or Platinum. Platinum customers will earn the most beans per dollar, and will enjoy exclusive rewards and early access to special promotions throughout the year.

App users will also receive free birthday drinks each year, and be able to add and redeem physical gift cards through the new app experience. New users can earn 250 beans just by signing up — the equivalent of a free brewed coffee or tea.

"We're thrilled to be updating our Rewards App to make the drive-thru experience even better for our customers," says Scott Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of The Human Bean.

Customers are now able to download The Human Bean's new Rewards App on the Apple Store or Google Play, and current App users can update and activate their accounts. Learn more about The Human Bean's new Rewards App at thehumanbean.com .

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states.

