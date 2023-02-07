How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC) will host the Auburn Tigers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- This season, Auburn has a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Aggies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 57th.
- The Tigers' 72.0 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 66.2 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- When Auburn allows fewer than 74.7 points, it is 17-2.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Auburn is averaging 2.8 more points per game at home (73.9) than on the road (71.1).
- At home the Tigers are allowing 62.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they are away (65.6).
- At home, Auburn knocks down 6.2 treys per game, 0.4 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.5%) than on the road (27.2%).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 80-77
|WVU Coliseum
|2/1/2023
|Georgia
|W 94-73
|Neville Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 46-43
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|2/11/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Neville Arena
|2/14/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Neville Arena
