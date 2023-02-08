Wednesday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) and the Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) at Coleman Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors Alabama to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against Florida. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 147.5 over/under.

Alabama vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Line: Alabama -9.5

Alabama -9.5 Point Total: 147.5

Alabama vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 78, Florida 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Alabama (-9.5)



Alabama (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Alabama has compiled a 14-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida is 10-9-0. The Crimson Tide are 9-11-0 and the Gators are 8-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 154.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 contests. Florida has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +332 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.1 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and are allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 157th in college basketball.

Alabama averages 41.3 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 33.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.5 boards per game.

Alabama hits 10.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball), 4.9 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (151st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.1%.

The Crimson Tide's 97 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 94th in college basketball, and the 80.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in college basketball.

Alabama has committed 2.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.9 (320th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (218th in college basketball).

