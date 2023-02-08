Brandon Miller is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) play the Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) at Coleman Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Alabama's Last Game

In its most recent game, Alabama topped the LSU on Saturday, 79-69. Its leading scorer was Noah Clowney with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Noah Clowney 14 6 1 1 3 2 Rylan Griffen 14 2 0 1 0 4 Mark Sears 13 2 3 1 1 3

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller is tops on the Crimson Tide with 18.8 points per game and 2.0 assists, while also averaging 8.2 rebounds.

Mark Sears puts up 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Clowney paces the Crimson Tide at 8.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 10.0 points.

Charles Bediako is putting up 5.5 points, 0.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Jaden Bradley averages 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)